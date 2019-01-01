Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal players losing faith in Emery

Several top European clubs chasing Wolves youngster
Wolves centre-back Owen Otasowie is wanted by both PSG and Schalke, reports the Sun.
The 18-year-old is currently playing for the club’s Under-23 side, and caught the eye of several top clubs after impressing in the Premier League International Cup.
The versatile youngster is also being watched by Liverpool and Arsenal.
Silva fate already sealed
Marco Silva's fate at Everton is all but sealed, with former manager David Moyes lined up to replace the struggling Portuguese boss.
The club's board met immediately after Saturday's hugely disappointing loss at home to Norwich, with Chairman Bill Kenwright and owner Farhad Moshiri worried about the current situation.
Moshiri will reportedly keep Silva in charge for next weekend's trip to Leicester, but according to the Mirror, Moyes could be brought in before then in an attempt to resolve the situation as soon as possible.
Arsenal players losing faith in Emery
Time is running out for the Spaniard
According to the Telegraph, several key players of the Arsenal squad have lost patience with head coach Unai Emery.
A 96th-minute Alexandre Lacazette equaliser salvaged a draw against struggling Southampton on Saturday, with the result heaping even more pressure on the manager.
Chairman Chips Keswick also reportedly considered submitting his resignation after another disappointing result, but Emery remains in charge of the club for the time being.