Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona form Messi plan

Neymar flirting with Barca return (Mundo Deportivo)
The PSG winger has yet to put pen to paper on an extension with his current club
Neymar's talk behind the scenes does not match his public comments, claims Mundo Deportivo, as he has quietly spoken to people at Barcelona about a potential return.
The winger has repeatedly said he would sign an extension with Paris Saint-Germain, but until that becomes official, speculation from the Spanish press will probably continue.
On Wednesday, he failed to make a decisive impact as PSG lost at home in the Champions League semi-final to Manchester City.
Atletico consider Morata exchange
Atletico Madrid could ask Juventus to send Paulo Dybala to Spain as compensation for keeping on-loan Alvaro Morata on a permanent basis, according to AS.
The clubs would have to negotiate whether one should financially compensate the other, as Dybala and Morata are unlikely to be valued at the exact same price.
Juventus are also at risk of missing Champions League qualification, which could shift their summer plans entirely.
Christensen wants new Chelsea contract
Andreas Christensen said he would like to sign a new deal with Chelsea but has not been made an offer. The defender's current contract runs through next season.
“There have not been any talks (on an extension) yet, but I’m in this for the long run and I always have been," he said via The Athletic. "I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place.”
Watford discussing Baah signing
Newly promoted Watford are in advanced discussions with Rochdale prospect Kwadwo Baah, whose contract is about to run out, reports The Athletic.
The 18-year-old forward has participated in England's youth ranks, though he was born in Germany and is still eligble to change his allegiance at a later date.
Baah has made 29 appearances in League One this year, scoring three times.
Ten Hag to have 'direct meeting' with Spurs
Tottenham will hold direct talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as they continue their search for a permanent Jose Mourinho replacement, says Fabrizio Romano.
Tottenham have scheduled a ‘direct meeting’ with Erik ten Hag. He’s among the candidates to become the new Spurs manager - ten Hag is open to leave Ajax in the summer. Nothing decided yet. ⚪️ #THFC #Spurs— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2021
Hannover to part ways with head coach Kocak
Nach dem Saisonende ist nicht nur für 96-Cheftrainer Kenan #Kocak die Zeit in Hannover vorbei. Auch Serhat #Umar und Rolf #Moßmann aus seinem Trainerteam hören auf. 👇#H96 #NiemalsAllein ⚫⚪💚https://t.co/fwpegQ5PqH— Hannover 96 (@Hannover96) April 28, 2021
Norris gets Stevenage extension
💬 "He has been a big part in the upturn of our results with his goals, hold up play and presence - he has been a fantastic platform for us to build from". 💪— Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) April 28, 2021
The manager explains the importance of keeping Luke Norris at the Club. 👇
Barcelona form Messi plan (TV3)
The club has outlined a long-term vision for the star that would see him eventually transition into a business role
Barcelona have gotten creative in their attempt to retain Lionel Messi, as they are hoping their long-term pitch to the Argentine convinces him to take a pay cut in the near future, writes TV 3.
According to the plan, they will offer him a two-year deal contract in La Liga before deploying him to MLS as an ambassador and finally transitioning him into an organisational role, thus promising life security beyond his playing career.
Messi's positive relationship with recently elected club president Joan Laporta works in the favour of the deal coming together, though a rival club could swoop in this summer with a mega contract offer to blow the Blaugranes away.
Dobbie to leave Queen of the South after season
A massive thank you from Stephen as he announces his time at Queens is coming to an end. > https://t.co/GlIKVES2My pic.twitter.com/fdPLluY1zt— Queen of the South (@OfficialQosFC) April 28, 2021