Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd considering £100m move for Sancho

Mesut Ozil is reportedly considering a move to DC United or Miami if he is forced out of the Emirates this summer. according to The Guardian.

The German playmaker had reportedly been hoping that head coach Unai Emery would be sacked and that his replacement would restore him to the side, but in the absence of a managerial change he is considering his options.

Should he leave , appears to be top of his list of destinations, with DC United and Inter Miami leading the way.