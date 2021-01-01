Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool want shock Suarez reunion

Lazio target pair of forwards
Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Lazio could bid for River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borre and Rangers attacker Ianis Hagi in the coming transfer window.
The Italian club has the second-worst scoring record of Serie A's top half this season.
Sunderland seek permanent Sanderson deal
Sunderland have asked Wolves whether they can strike a deal to keep on-loan defender Dion Sanderson beyond this campaign, claims the Daily Mail.
Brighton and Brentford are also interested in Sanderson, though, meaning an estimated £2 million fee could be pushed upward.
Torres open to Man Utd switch (Manchester Evening News)
The centre-back has emerged as a top target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Villarreal defender Pau Torres is willing to move to England to join Manchester United if an offer comes, and the club are willing to listen to a player-plus-cash offer from the Red Devils, reports the Manchester Evening News.
United are set to make Torres a summer priority as they try to strengthen their stable of centre-backs.
Benfica close in on Costa capture
Benfica are nearing a deal for free-agent striker Diego Costa, writes Mundo Deportivo, with a deal agreed upon in principle.
Marseille have also made an offer to Costa, but he prefers to join the Portugese side instead.
Liverpool want shock Suarez reunion (Fichajes)
The Reds are said to be in the hunt for a veteran goalscorer, with their former star capable of filling that role
Liverpool are set to make an offer to Atletico Madrid for striker Luis Suarez, according to Fichajes.
Earlier in his career Suarez scored 69 Premier League goals in just four seasons with the Reds.
The 34-year-old has remained effective this campaign, netting 19 times in La Liga.