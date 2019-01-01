Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs players fear Kane will leave

Rapids waive designated player Gashi
The Colorado Rapids have announced they have waived designated player Shkëlzen Gashi, ending the forward's three years at the club.
"We want to thank Shkëlzen for his service over the last three seasons and we wish him nothing but the best," the club wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Shelvey likely to leave Newcastle this summer
Jonjo Shelvey is unlikely to return to Newcastle next season despite assurances by Rafa Benitez over his long-term future, according to the Telegraph.
Shelvey has been unable to make his way back into Benitez's squad after returning from injury, and featured for the club's U-23s to get playing time on Friday.
The midfielder is a long-term target for West Ham, who are likely to come with a bid for Shelvey this summer.
Solskjaer preparing for life at Man Utd next season
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he is preparing for life at Manchester United next season, making plans for the summer transfer window and even featuring in club season-ticket promotions.
The caretaker manager has led United to 12 wins in his first 15 games in charge after replacing Jose Mourinho, but the club has made no announcement yet regarding a long-term appointment.
Yet Solskjaer has explained that he continues to plan ahead even if he is not making any assumptions that he will be handed the role beyond the end of the current campaign.
Guardiola confirms Man City want 3-4 new players this summer
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are looking to strengthen three or four positions in this summer's transfer window, confirming that a new left-back is a possibility amid concerns over Benjamin Mendy's fitness.
City are also looking for a deep-lying midfielder and Goal understands they are also looking at a new centre-back and striker.
Goal understands that Leicester's Ben Chilwell is an option at left-back, and Goal revealed this week that City are also keeping an eye on Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, while Matthijs De Ligt is a longterm target.
Galaxy buy out Dos Santos' $6m final season
The MLS club have ended their time with the Mexico international after three and a half seasons
The LA Galaxy have bought out the final year of Giovani dos Santos' contract to get to three designated players on roster, according to the LA Times.
The club had four designated players, which is not allowed by MLS rules, and different solutions were floated about as a way for them to keep the Mexico international.
But the club will instead buy out Dos Santos' final year at $6 million (£5m), which frees up the attacker to be waived, traded or simply let him sit and wait until the contract expire.
Spurs players fear Kane will leave club
The striker was devastated after the club's loss to Chelsea and there is a fear he could leave in 2020
Tottenham players are fearful Harry Kane will look to leave the club in 2020 if Spurs do not win trophies next season, according to the Telegraph.
Kane was devestated after the loss to Chelsea midweek as it almost certainly ended Spurs faint title hopes.
The striker has spoken of his desire to win trophies and while he isn't expected to force his way out at the end of this season, Spurs players fear another trophyless campaign next term cause him to seek an exit.
Gundogan's Man City future in doubt
Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over Ilkay Gundogan's future at Manchester City, suggesting that a new contract would have been done by now had the midfielder been "100 per cent" sure about his future.
Gundogan's current contract expires at the end of next season and City have already attempted to reach a new agreement.
The midfielder has admitted he is considering searching for one last big contract and when asked about the negotiations, Guardiola conceded the club must wait for him to come to a decision.