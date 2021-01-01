Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea make Haaland contact

Zidane to wait for France job
Zinedine Zidane will not coach this season as he waits for the French national team job to open, according to Libertad Digital.
He parted ways with Real Madrid last month, citing the lack of trust and positive human connection within the club as the main reasons for his departure.
Didier Deschamps has said he doesn't intend to leave his position in charge of France anytime soon, so barring a failure at Euro 2020, Zidane may have to wait a while for his turn.
Ginter draws Leipzig & Leverkusen interest
Centre-back Matthias Ginter does not yet have a new contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and is now getting interest from RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, reports Sky Sport Germany.
But the 27-year-old German apparently still prefers sticking with his current club and negotiations over a new deal could begin after Euro 2020.
PSG close to Donnarumma agreement
PSG are now close to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The agreement is ‘imminent’ - PSG working to complete the deal soon, already planning for medicals in Italy NT camp. 🇫🇷 #PSG @DiMarzio @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021
Interest but still no bid from Barça and Juve - Szczesny and ter Stegen are staying.
Guardiola rules out Barcelona return
Pep Guardiola has ruled out returning to Barcelona as their head coach, with the Manchester City boss adamant that Ronald Koeman "deserves" another year at Camp Nou.
St Mirren land Tanser
St. Mirren Football Club are thrilled to announce our third signing of the day, Scott Tanser. Scott joins on a one year deal with an option of a further year. #COYS pic.twitter.com/xJNjkJDoKA— St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) June 7, 2021
Chelsea make Haaland contact (Daily Mail)
The Blues are taking the first steps to sign the forward - though a deal remains far off
Chelsea have officially contacted Borussia Dortmund about signing striker Erling Haaland, claims the Daily Mail.
Manager Thomas Tuchel is said to have demanded an elite centre-forward ahead of next season given his side's shaky finishing in 2020-21. There are few better in front of net at the moment than Haaland.
However, the Blues are aware of the absurd transfer fee it would likely require to pry to the star from Germany, particularly if Jadon Sancho were to also exit Signal Iduna Park this summer. That doesn't even cover the £300,000 per week wages he is expected to push for