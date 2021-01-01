Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG confident of signing Pogba from Man Utd in £43m deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Paul Pogba, France 2021
Getty

Roma make Zenit star Azmoun top priority

2021-07-23T22:41:17Z

Roma are working on the signing of Sardar Azmoun from Zenit.

Sky Sport reports the Serie A side have made contact with the Russian side to discuss a deal but face competition from Bayer Leverkusen, who have offered €18 million for him.

Dybala set for Juventus talks

2021-07-23T22:36:15Z

Paulo Dybala's agent is in Turin to begin talks over a new deal with Juventus, Calciomercato reports.

The Argentina star has a year left on his current deal it will soon become clear if he is to remain at the Italian side or leave. 

Dybala Juventus 2021
Getty

Spurs move for Gollini

2021-07-23T22:35:23Z

Tottenham are working on signing Pierluigi Gollini to go with the imminent arrivals of Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil.

The Telegraph reports the Premier League side hope to land the goalkeeper to act as backup.

They are already close to reaching an agreement for Romero, while Erik Lamela will head to Spain as part of the deal to sign Gil.

PSG confident of signing Pogba in £43m deal (Telegraph)

2021-07-23T22:34:29Z

Man Utd anticipate summer bid for midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain believe they can sign Paul Pogba for around £43 million ($59m) this summer, according to The Telegraph.

Manchester United are expecting the French side to make a bid for the midfielder, who is refusing to extend his contract before it runs out next year.

Griezmann could replace Ronaldo at Juventus (Sport)

2021-07-23T22:30:30Z

Portugal star's future could decide France striker's next move

Antoine Griezmann could be on his way to Juventus this summer, says Sport.

The Serie A side will try to land the France star on loan if they lose Cristiano Ronaldo, who is being monitored by Paris Saint-Germain.