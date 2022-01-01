Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Suarez wants Gerrard reunion at Aston Villa

Milan interested in loan approach for Tanganga

2022-01-18T23:55:59.000Z

Man Utd wonderkid Elanga almost ended up at City

2022-01-18T23:45:52.000Z

Manchester United teenager Anthony Elanga was close to lining up on the other side of the city, according to a former coach.

“City showed interest at first and he had a few training sessions with them," ex-Hattersley United manager Ian Forder told the Sun of his former protege.

“I had the Under-14s team then and I really shouldn’t have played him — but I wasn’t going to let him play for anyone else.

Luis Suarez wants Gerrard reunion at Aston Villa (Gerard Romero)

2022-01-18T23:35:05.000Z

Uruguayan has turned down interest from Brazilian giants in favour of Premier League return

Man Utd boss Rangnick suggests he's happy for Pogba to earn free transfer

2022-01-18T23:25:17.000Z

Ralf Rangnick will allow Paul Pogba to put himself in the shop window in the next few months to earn a contract offer away from Manchester United. 

The France international’s deal at Old Trafford is up at the end of the season and he has not put pen to paper on the new contract which has been on the table since the summer. 

Unless the midfielder has a last minute change of heart he looks set to leave the club on a free transfer for the second time in his career but his unsigned contract will not stop Rangnick selecting him when he is back to full fitness. 

Lille starlet Ascone attracts interest from Italy

2022-01-18T23:15:16.000Z