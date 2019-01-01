Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid offer James for Pogba

Acosta linked with Fenerbahce
Luciano Acosta is a target of Turkish side Fenerbahce, according to Fanatik.
The D.C. United midfielder was previously a target of Paris Saint-Germain, but a move failed to materialize in January.
Acosta's contract is set to expire in December, giving the Argentine leverage when it comes to a move this year.
Real offer James for Pogba
The Manchester United midfielder has stated his admiration for Real Madrid
Real Madrid have offered James Rodriguez as a makeweight as the team pushes to sign Paul Pogba, according to Don Balon.
Pogba recently stated that it is a "dream" to play for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, and the club is keen to make that dream come true.
But Manchester United are not happy with Rodriguez as the makeweight in the deal, instead insisting on a deal involving Gareth Bale.
Moreno set to sign with Barca
Alberto Moreno is set to sign a contract with Barcelona, according to Sport.
The full-back is out of contract with Liverpool this summer, having served as backup to Andrew Robertson for the better part of two seasons.
Moreno previously played in La Liga with Sevilla, having won a Europa League crown with the club.
Kovacic offered to Inter and Bayern
Real Madrid have offered Matteo Kovacic to Inter and Bayern Munich, but neither side is enthused by the idea of signing the Croatian, according to FCInterNews.
Kovacic is currently on loan with Chelsea and, given the club's transfer ban, a stay in London is unlikely.
Zinedine Zidane, who has worked with him before at Real Madrid, is willing to let Kovacic move on, but Bayern and Inter are not very interested in the midfielder.
Negotiations between Gressel and Atlanta come to a halt
Negotiations between Atlanta United and Julian Gressell have come to a halt, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Gressell's contract with the club runs through 2020 and the German-born midfielder has proven to be a vital piece throughout the past two seasons.
However, the two sides have stepped away from negotiations.
Pirlo: Inter better with Lautaro over Icardi
Andrea Pirlo says Inter play better with Lautaro Martinez while adding Mauro Icardi's stance has been weakened due to his long-term absence.
The former Italy midfielder says that he is unsure how Inter can adapt to Icardi's return while saying the younger Argentine is a better fit with the current group.