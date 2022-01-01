Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool ready to wait for Bellingham

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Jude Bellingham Liverpool
Timber set to snub Man Utd move

2022-06-17T07:00:00.000Z

Manchester United's hunt for another defender has led them towards Jurrien Timber, but Metro reports that he is set to snub a switch to Old Trafford.

A versatile performer that can fill in at centre-half or right-back knows Erik ten Hag well from their time together at Ajax, but he is not looking to enjoy a reunion with the Dutch coach in England.

Jurrien Timber Ajax 2021-22
Bissouma completes Tottenham medical

2022-06-17T06:30:00.000Z

Speaking of Spurs, and Sky Sports reports that Yves Bissouma has completed his medical ahead of a proposed move to north London from Brighton.

The Mali international midfielder only has a year left to run on his contract with the Seagulls and is linking up with Premier League rivals in a deal that could eventually be worth as much as £35 million ($43m).

Spurs to make £77m bid for Lautaro (Alfredo Pedulla)

2022-06-17T06:00:00.000Z

Tottenham are, according to Alfredo Pedulla, ready to table a £77 million ($95m) bid for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international is a player that Spurs boss Antonio Conte knows all about and could be drafted in to a Premier League squad alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Juventus improve Di Maria offer

2022-06-16T23:00:00.000Z

Klopp happy to wait on Bellingham (Sun)

2022-06-16T22:30:00.000Z

Liverpool won't go for Dortmund star this summer

Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait on Liverpool's pursuit of Jude Bellingham, per The Sun.

With Calvin Ramsay set to arrive, the Reds will conclude their transfer business as Borussia Dortmund will not sanction a deal that would see the England man follow Erling Haaland out of the door.

But Klopp is content to bide his time in pursuit of Bellingham, who remains a key target.

Inter turn down latest Skriniar bid

2022-06-16T22:15:00.000Z

Cooper close to new Forest deal

2022-06-16T22:00:00.000Z

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is close to signing a new deal with the club, per The Telegraph.

The Welshman wrote himself into club folklore after steering them back to the Premier League with a famous Championship play-off victory earlier this year.

Now, he looks set to be rewarded with fresh terms.