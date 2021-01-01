Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool interested in Ramos move

Mikel Arteta appreciates why questions are being asked of ’s decision to send William Saliba out on loan - with £27 million ($37m) having been invested - but the Gunners boss says the teenage defender still has a bright future in north London.

Arteta told reporters: "We signed a big project that we had some issues with because he’s not played enough football over the past 18 months and at that age, and in the development phase he is at, that is crucial.

"I was always very conscious when he came back, when he didn’t do the step that he had to before joining us, that to start a relationship with a new manager, a new club, new team-mates where he is not having any game time is really difficult and I think it is damaging for the future.

"I want to protect the player that we signed and the future we have alongside him and the best way to do that is to give him minutes to play.

"He has been really good, it has been a difficult few months for him to cope with that situation but I see the development that he has made, the progression that he has shown over the months and now he is ready to compete.

"He is going to a really strong league as well, a league he knows really well, he has experience [there] and he needs to play as many games as possible to be ready for us from next season."

Check out the full story on Goal!