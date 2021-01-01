Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Konate

Thomas Muller has admitted that he is open to following Thiago Alcantara's path out of Allianz Arena, insisting he is "not fixed" to Bayern Munich.

Muller began his professional career at Bayern back in 2008, and has since helped the club achieve great success in Germany and the Champions League.

The 31-year-old remains a key member of the squad, but he is refusing to rule out a transfer in the near future - citing Thiago's 2020 move to Liverpool as proof that no one is bound to the club unconditionally.

Read the full story on Goal!