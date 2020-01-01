Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund see Sancho exit as inevitable

Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle in Coutinho chase
The Brazilian is wanted in England
Philippe Coutinho's next destination is likely to be in the Premier League, France Football reports.
On loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, the attacker will not be retained and wants to try his luck in England once more.
Tottenham and Everton are interested, while Coutinho's representatives have been in touch with Newcastle to see if a move there might be possible.
Vitesse defender Max Clark has emerged as Leicester's primary target to replace Ben Chilwell, the Daily Mail states.
Chilwell is set to sign for Chelsea this summer and the Foxes are now preparing for life without him.
Samuel Eto’o has instructed Xavi to return to Barcelona while Lionel Messi is still playing, with the former Cameroon ace branding the six-time Ballon d’Or winner the “God of Football”.
Ryan Bertrand is in contract talks with Southampton, according to the Daily Mail.
Saints are eager to tie up the left-back on a fresh deal over fears he could be targeted by Leicester if they lose Ben Chilwell to Chelsea.
📝 Doelman Mikki van Sas (16) verruilt #fcutrecht voor @ManCity.— FC Utrecht (@fcutrecht) June 9, 2020
Heel veel succes in Engeland, Mikki! 👍 https://t.co/6FdBpGRgLsUtrecht have confirmed that Mikki van Sas has signed for Manchester City.
Borussia Dortmund see the departure of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as inevitable, The Evening Standard reports.
BVB are holding out for £116 million ($145m), which could be a stumbling block.
Rennes have made an opening offer for Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, according to RMC.
The centre-back has been one of the breakthrough stars in Spain this season and the Ligue 1 side have bid €8 million (£7m/$9m).