Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund see Sancho exit as inevitable

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 2019-20
Getty Images

Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle in Coutinho chase

2020-06-10T23:13:53Z

The Brazilian is wanted in England

Philippe Coutinho's next destination is likely to be in the Premier League, France Football reports.

On loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, the attacker will not be retained and wants to try his luck in England once more.

Tottenham and Everton are interested, while Coutinho's representatives have been in touch with Newcastle to see if a move there might be possible.

Sidibe targeted by Sevilla

2020-06-10T22:58:20Z

Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe is being watched by Sevilla, RMC reports.

The World Cup-winning defender spent last season on loan at Everton, who will not take up the purchase option in the loan, but is set to be sold this summer by his parent club.

Djibril Sidibe, Everton 2019-20
Getty

Pellegrini in Roma talks

2020-06-10T22:55:19Z

Lorenzo Pellegrini is in talks with Roma over a fresh contract, Di Marzio reports.

The player has a strong bond with the capital club, but wants to see his commitment reflected by their offer.

Leicester eye Clark as Chilwell replacement

2020-06-10T22:43:15Z

Vitesse defender Max Clark has emerged as Leicester's primary target to replace Ben Chilwell, the Daily Mail states.

Chilwell is set to sign for Chelsea this summer and the Foxes are now preparing for life without him. 

I told Xavi to go to Barca – Eto’o

2020-06-10T22:32:23Z

Samuel Eto’o has instructed Xavi to return to Barcelona while Lionel Messi is still playing, with the former Cameroon ace branding the six-time Ballon d’Or winner the “God of Football”.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Fraser set to turn down Bournemouth offer

2020-06-10T22:28:53Z

Ryan Fraser is set to be available on a free transfer this summer as he has turned down Bournemouth's last-ditch bid to keep him, The Sun reports.

The Scotland winger is being targeted by a number of clubs, with Tottenham leading the chase. He will be available on a Bosman deal.

Southampton open contract talks with Bertrand

2020-06-10T22:17:16Z

Ryan Bertrand is in contract talks with Southampton, according to the Daily Mail.

Saints are eager to tie up the left-back on a fresh deal over fears he could be targeted by Leicester if they lose Ben Chilwell to Chelsea.

Dortmund see Sancho exit as inevitable

2020-06-10T22:10:14Z

Man Utd boost in attacker chase

Borussia Dortmund see the departure of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as inevitable, The Evening Standard reports.

BVB are holding out for £116 million ($145m), which could be a stumbling block.

 

Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 2019
Getty

Rennes makes Salisu offer

2020-06-10T22:04:35Z

Rennes have made an opening offer for Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, according to RMC.

The centre-back has been one of the breakthrough stars in Spain this season and the Ligue 1 side have bid €8 million (£7m/$9m).