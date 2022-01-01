Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City ready to extend Bernardo Silva's contract

Manchester City hoping to tie Bernardo Silva down to new contract (Daily Star)

Rumours continue to circulate regarding Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City. Barcelona and PSG have been heavily linked with approaches for the 28-year-old although, it looks like he will be staying at the Etihad - at least in the short term.

He is seen as a key member of the squad in Manchester and there is a desire to get him tied down to a new long-term contract to warn off any potential suitors once and for all. That is according to the Daily Star who claim that Pep Guardiola and the hierarchy at the club are willing to double Silva's £150,000 a week contract.

LAFC finalising loan signing of Mamadou Fall

Nice preparing bid for Glen Kamara at Rangers

Glen Kamara was surprisingly left out of the Rangers squad for their draw against Hibernian on Saturday. He has been linked with a move away from Glasgow throughout the summer and may leave between now and the end of the month.

90min have claimed that Nice are the latest club to be preparing a bid for the Finland international to add to the signings they have made already, including Aaron Ramsey and Kasper Schmeichel.

Tielemans remains first choice if Arsenal choose to sign midfielder

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Youri Tielemans for more than a year. The Leicester midfielder is into the final year of his contract at King Power Stadium and could still move before the end of the transfer window.

According to Dean Jones (as per GiveMeSport), if the Gunners choose to add another midfielder this summer then the Belgium international is their first choice.

Watford accept Aston Villa bid for Ismaila Sarr

