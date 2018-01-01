Solskjaer's first Man Utd press conference LIVE: All the latest as interim boss faces the media

Former Manchester United forward Daniel Nardiello was on Love Sport Radio to discuss the Jose Mourinho sacking and gave his thoughts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a former team-mate as well.

Here's what he had to say on Mourinho and United's struggles this season: "It's been terrible. I don't think any football fan has actually enjoyed watching what's happened to United this season, let alone United fans. It's been painful to watch at times.

"One of [Pogba or Mourinho] had to go but in all honesty probably both of them had to go. No one person is bigger than the club and even the Instagram post that got sent out today from Paul Pogba just shows there is no common sense, no brain being used and no good advice being sent to him.

"It's a bit of a shambles and it's not a way any player should be behaving at a club. It's really disappointing and I know a lot of Man United fans weren't happy with both Mourinho and Pogba. It beggars belief what has gone on this season."

And on Solskjaer: "I think OGS knows the club inside out because he was there for many years. He's an unbelievable character and such a nice guy that he could steady the ship almost. Laurent Blanc obviously has a wealth of knowledge and played for some of the top teams in Europe.

"I don't know if either would be the long-term view but in the short-term until the end of the season. Then for me it's got to be a young, up-and-coming manager who plays football with an attacking philosophy and he's got to be given time."