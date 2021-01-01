Persepolis 2-1 FC Goa: Edu Bedia scores historic goal in Gaurs defeat

Goa face their first ACL defeat

Persepolis have defeated FC Goa 2-1 in Group E of the AFC Champions League (ACL) 2021 at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, on Tuesday.

Edu Bedia had given Goa the lead in the 14th minute but the celebrations of the Gaurs' first goal in the Asian competition were short-live as Mahdi Torabi's (18') strike from the spot before Jalal Hosseini (24') put the Iranians ahead before half-time.

As a result, Persepolis remain on top with nine points from three games while Goa lose their second spot to Al Wahda who defeated Al-Rayyan 3-2 in the earlier matchday 3 fixture in the group.

Alexander Romario was suspended for the tie and Ishan Pandita were replaced by Saviour Gama and Adil Khan in Juan Ferrando's first 11 on the night. Whereas Edu Bedia, who limped off the pitch, will be suspended for Goa's next ACL tie against Persepolis in the return tie on Friday.