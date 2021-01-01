Live Blog

Olympics 2020 women's semi-final Matchday LIVE: USWNT v Canada updates, news and TV reaction

Can the reigning world champions reach the gold medal match in Tokyo, or will their neighbours cause a mighty upset? Follow all the action on Goal

Canada finding their feet

2021-08-02T08:17:23Z

Canada have suddenly come to life in this game! Nichelle Prince is causing problems for the USWNT defence with her pace, with the momentum suddenly starting to shift.

The United States are now pinned back in their own half and look vulnerable when the ball is played in behind.

Morgan leading the USWNT charge

2021-08-02T08:10:00Z

Alex Morgan has made a bright start to the match, with her constant pressure forcing Canada into making mistakes at the back.

The USWNT have yet to have a real sight of goal but seem to be taking control of the game as we advance past the 10-minute mark.

United States upping the tempo

2021-08-02T08:05:34Z

The USWNT are pressing forward in numbers and have won the first corner of the game, but it ultimately comes to nothing as the Canadians clear their lines.

Tentative start from both sides

2021-08-02T08:03:39Z

The two teams are just settling in at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, with Canada just edging the possession stakes.

 

And we're underway!!!

2021-08-02T07:59:18Z

The semi-final meeting between the USWNT and Canada is now underway....who will come out on top?

USWNT vs Canada head-to-head

2021-08-02T07:43:24Z

The USWNT have come up against Canada on seven occasions in the past, winning six and drawing one.

Canada have never beaten the United States in a competitive setting, and lost their latest meeting 1-0 back in February.

However, Canada will be protecting an unbeaten record in the 2021 Olympics against the USWNT, who have recorded two wins, one loss and one draw so far.

Canada starting XI

2021-08-02T07:30:13Z

Canada XI: Labbe - Lawrence, Buchanan, Gilles, Chapman - Quinn, Scott, Fleming - Sinclair - Beckie, Prince.

Subs: Sheridan, Zadorsky, Carle, Grosso, Rose, Leon, Huitema.

Bev Priestman has made no changes from the Brazil game three days ago, despite it going all the way to penalties. However, Jayde Riviere is absent due to suspension, having picked up her second yellow card of the Games in the quarter-final tie.

Christine Sinclair, meanwhile, is chasing Brazil legend Cristiane's all-time Olympic record of 14, with the Canada captain currently on 12.

USWNT starting XI

2021-08-02T07:28:52Z

USWNT XI: Naeher - O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Davidson, Dunn - Ertz, Horan, Lavelle - Heath, Morgan, Williams.

Subs: Franch, Krueger, Sonnett, S. Mewis, Lloyd, Press, Rapinoe.

Vlatko Andonovski has made three changes to his side for the semi-final clash, with Tierna Davidson coming in for Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle in for Samantha Mewis and Alex Morgan replacing Carli Lloyd.

Welcome to Gameday Live!

2021-08-02T07:25:39Z

Goal is here to provide you with live text coverage of the Olympics Women's Football semi-final clash between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium.

The USMNT beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach this stage, while Canada beat Brazil on spot-kicks in their quarter-final.

Canada will be aiming to reach the final for the first time after two successive bronze medals, while the United States are gunning for their first gold medal since the 2012 games in London, with Australia or Sweden awaiting the winner in the showpiece event - which will take place on Friday.