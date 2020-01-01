Odisha 2-2 NorthEast United: Cole Alexander's equaliser secures a point for winless Juggernauts

Odisha 2-2 NorthEast United

Odisha remain winless after an evenly-contested game of football. The teams just couldn't be separated tonight.

Diego Mauricio's powerful low strike gave Odisha their first goal in the first half this season. Mehta's brilliant cross into the box was headed in by Lambot for as NorthEast equalised. After the break, Appiah was brought down by the keeper as he chased a through-ball into the box and he gave the Highlanders a one-goal lead from the spot. The lead lasted just two minutes as Cole Alexander curled a beautiful effort into the bottom right corner to make it 2-2.