Mumbai City 2-0 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Hugo Boumous doubles the lead

22' Sahal's free-kick blocked by Mumbai wall!
2021-01-02T14:23:23Z
Sahal attempts a low free-kick but it gets blocked by Mumbai City's wall inside the box.
21' Sahal earns a free-kick on the edge of the box
2021-01-02T14:22:31Z
Boumous commits a foul on Sahal while trying the clear the ball with his head. Free-kick to Blasters.
17' Mandar comes close to score a third
2021-01-02T14:18:52Z
Hugo Boumous finds Mandar on the left side of the box with a quality pass and the left-back attempts a shot on goal but it goes above the crossbar.
11' GOALL! Mumbai City 2-0 Kerala Blasters
2021-01-02T14:13:20Z
Bumous doubles the lead!Jahouh takes the free-kick from inside the Mumbai box and finds Boumous who runs down the middle and scores past Albino. The Kerala defenders are completely caught napping.
10' Vicente's free-kick goes above the crossbar.
2021-01-02T14:12:15Z
Vicente Gomez takes the free-kick and it goes above the crossbar. The referee has also awarded Mumbai an indirect free-kick.
8' Free-kick to Blasters on the edge of the box
2021-01-02T14:10:12Z
Jordan Murray goes down on the edge of the box after a poor challenge from Mourtada Fall. Can Blasters equalise?
3' GOALL! Mumbai City 1-0 Kerala Blasters
2021-01-02T14:04:33Z
Adam Le Fondre gives Mumbai the lead.Adam Le Fondre converts the spot-kick to hand Mumbai City the lead.
2' Penalty to Mumbai City!
2021-01-02T14:03:29Z
Costa Nhamoinesu brings down Hugo Boumous with a tackle inside the box to give away the spot-kick to Mumbai City.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-02T13:57:32Z
Kerala Blasters get us underway at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.
Vicuna makes changes in Blasters' winning combination
2021-01-02T13:23:21Z
Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu returns from injury to replace Abdul Hakku who had scored the opening goal in Kerala Blasters' last match against Hyderabad. The other changed Vicuna makes is Puitea in place of Rahul KP.
Two changes in the Mumbai City lineup
2021-01-02T13:21:26Z
Sergio Lobera makes only two changes in the Mumbai lineup which defeated Hyderabad in their last match. Mandar Rao Dessai returns to the lineup after a long time replacing Vignesh D and Hugo Boumous comes in place of CY Goddard.
Team news!
2021-01-02T13:16:11Z
Costa Nhamoinesu, Mandar Rao Dessai return
Mumbai City 🆚 Kerala Blasters - Team news!#ISL #MCFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/LP4Jhah5r4— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 2, 2021
Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters
2021-01-02T13:13:53Z
The first ISL match of the new year features Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters. While Kerala Blasters have got their much needed confidence after picking up their first win against Hyderabad in their last outing, Mumbai will hope to kick off the new year from where they had left last year. A win would take the Islanders back to the top of the league table.