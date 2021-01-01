Live Blog

Mumbai City vs Hyderabad LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

League leaders Mumbai City are up against fourth-placed Hyderabad...

Adam Le Fondre, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City
Early set-piece for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-16T14:03:15Z

Mohammed Yasir takes the free-kick as it is deflected off Rowlling Borges inside the box for a corner 

Kick-off!

2021-01-16T14:00:23Z

Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling 

Big test for Hyderabad

2021-01-16T13:54:16Z

Hyderabad may have won two games in a row but face a big challenge tonight against Mumbai City who are in terrific form - unbeaten in nine games! 