Matchday LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Burnley vs Liverpool and cup finals for Juventus & PSG

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce names an unchanged side from the one beaten 4-3 by champions Manchester City in a thriller at St James' Park on Friday.

Teenager Daniel Jebbison keeps his place in the Sheffield United side after he scored the winner on his first senior start against Everton on Sunday. The only change sees Jayden Bogle come in for George Baldock.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Fernendez, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Joelinton, Saint-Maximim.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Bogle, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Jebbison, McGoldrick.