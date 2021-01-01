Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Watford, Wolves vs Man Utd plus Barca, PSG & Atletico Madrid in action

DISALLOWED GOAL: Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
(Bruno Fernandes)
A breakthrough for Manchester United against the run of play - but wait, no! The flag is up!
Rightfully so - Bruno Fernandes is indeed offside and the finish he sticks into the back of the net comes at the same moment the linesman makes his call.
VAR confirms the on-field decision. Wolves have been let off the hook there, having been on top for much of this match.
Goalless at Molineux
Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
There's nothing to split the two sides on the scoreboard with over half-an-hour gone in the Midlands - but it definitely feels like Manchester United are on the back foot against their hosts.
Adama Traore is having a particularly incisive game, while Red Devils players are dropping back deeper and deeper throughout.
Edinson Cavani is on the bench. Could he be introduced for Mason Greenwood at the break?
In the house...?
Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
HT: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe
The whistle goes for the break at Camp Nou and it is the hosts who have their noses in front.
Barcelona have looked the stronger side throughout, netting inside two minutes - and their response to being pegged back will hearten Ronald Koeman and their supporters no end.
There's life in the Blaugrana after Lionel Messi yet, that's for sure.
Ole's at the wheel...
Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
KO: Wolves vs Man Utd
The whistle goes, the knee is taken - and we're underway in the last Premier League game of the day at Molineux.
Expectations will by sky high with Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both starting today for the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sits on the cusp of writing a spot of history today, providing his side avoid defeat.
Somewhere in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo will be watching this. Keep that in the back of your mind.
GOAL: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe
(Memphis Depay)
Pick that one out! Memphis Depay has almost punched a hole in the net with that finish!
The Netherlands international is released forward into the left edge of the penalty area. He rolls the ball under his foot twice, outfoxes the defender and then comes back upon himself.
His finish is smooth, like a bar of Dairy Milk, and delivered with a rocket of a foot, wrestled past the goalkeeper at the near post. Barcelona regain the lead.
Solskjaer: Ronaldo 'a great human being'
Wolves vs Man Utd
Ahead of kick-off at Molineux, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been fielding questions - most of which pivot to his former team-mate Ronaldo, who he will take charge of shortly.
"Hopefully we can get the paper work sorted and announce it," he tells Sky Sports. "He is a great player, a great human being. I'm excited to keep building this squad. He will bring something completely different.
"Hopefully Cristiano can come in and show what he has done in his career. I am sure he likes all the talk about being old. Make it personal and he will show what he can do."
GOAL: Barcelona 1-1 Getafe
(Sandro Ramirez)
What a collected finish from Sandro Ramirez! Barcelona have been pegged back by their visitors!
A well-worked passage around the Blaugrana's back-line allows Getafe to move around them and the Huesca loanee strokes a lovely finish into the bottom corner.
Game firmly back on at Camp Nou!
What's on the menu?
Reims vs PSG
If the Red Devils' trip to Molineux is the curtain raiser to the central selection of this feast of football, then it won't get any tastier than Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain debut, will it?
The Argentine is expected to feature for the Ligue 1 heavyweights against Reims - in what could also be Kylian Mbappe's final game for the club - while elsewhere, Milan will host Cagliari and Atletico Madrid will welcome Europa League holders Villarreal in La Liga.
Still to come...
Wolves v Man Utd
It's perhaps not been the most delicious of appetizers so far this sunday, but now we're about to hit the main course, as Manchester United lift the curtain on the new Cristiano Ronaldo era away at Wolves.
Of course, the Portuguese superstar isn't in the mix today, with his deal yet to be concluded, but there are full starting debuts for Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to set a new unbeaten record on the road in the Premier League.
And that's not all that we've got...
GOAL: Barcelona 1-0 Getafe
(Sergio Roberto)
Well, that didn't take long!
Sergio Roberto has put the Blaugrana up inside the first two minutes at Camp Nou, tapping in a wonderful square ball from Jordi Alba after Memphis Depay has swept the latter down the left wing with a superb delivery.
Martin Braithwaite actually missed the cross the first time, but fortunately, he had backup to seal the deal. The hosts lead on a sunny Spanish afternoon.
KO: Barcelona vs Getafe
From the north of England to the Catalan region - we're underway at Camp Nou, as Barcelona and Ronald Koeman continue to make their way with life after Lionel Messi.
They'll hope to be snagging a comfortable three points against Getafe, who have made the trip from Madrid for today's clash in La Liga.
Full time: Tottenham 1-0 Watford, Burnley 1-1 Leeds
Son Heung-min's goal in the first half was enough to give Tottenham the three points against Watford and maintain their perfect start to the season.
Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford's late equaliser secured a point for Leeds against Burnley as both teams continue the serch for their first wins of 2021-22.
Team news: Varane and Sancho start for Man Utd
GOAL! Burnley make history
Chris Wood scores the #PL's 30,000th goal! He has his place in history!#BURLEE
Barcelona vs Getafe team news
Barcelona are looking to get back to winning ways after drawing last week as they take on a Getafe team that is still without any points after two matches.
Son increasingly dangerous from distance
Half-time
Tottenham lead 1-0 at home to Watford at the break, with Son's free-kick the difference between the two sides so far.
Meanwhile, it's still goalless between Burnley and Leeds after a quiet first 45 minutes.
GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Watford
Son Heung-min has given Tottenham the lead.
He sent a free-kick into the box, it bounced past everyone and right into the net.
Spurs come close
⚪️ 0-0 🟡 (20’)
Kick-off!
The games are underway!
Will Tottenham maintain their perfect start to the season with three points against Watford?
And can Burnley or Leeds chalk up a first victory of the campaign?
Tottenham have a strong record against Watford
Burnley vs Leeds team news
Both teams are looking to secure a first Premier League win of the season.
Burnley have lost both of their matches so far, while Leeds picked up one point against Everton last week.
Here's how they line up
Tottenham vs Watford team news
Tottenham are looking to secure a third straight win in the Premier League as they host Watford.
The visitors, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from last week's 2-0 loss to Brighton.
Let's look at how they are lining up for this match...
What games do we have in store today?
Here are some of the top matches we will be keeping an eye on this afternoon.
Tottenham vs Watford
Wolves vs Man Utd
Barcelona vs Getafe
Reims vs PSG
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
Let's get ready to round off another action-packed weekend of football!
It's the last round of matches in Europe's top leagues before the teams split up for the international break and we have some enticing matches coming up.
Tottenham, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all playing today and you can follow the action with Goal!