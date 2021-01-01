Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: PSG held to draw as Man City, Liverpool and Real Madrid seal wins

Lionel Messi, Club Brugge vs PSG
That's all for today

2021-09-15T22:00:11Z

Thanks for sticking with us today throughout all of the chaos that occurred all over Europe.

Still one more day of European action left, though, as tomorrow brings us the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.

See ya then!

Haller on his four-goal outburst

2021-09-15T21:48:51Z

Sebastian Haller has opened up on his four-goal explosion after leading Ajax to victory.

 "I still don't believe it. It's kind of a dream," he told UEFA.com. "I couldn't expect more than this. I am just happy and trying to enjoy tonight.

"I just tried to be not too emotional because being so young and playing this kind of games it's a dream, so I was just focused on doing my job, focusing on the other team, tactically, physically and today I thank my team-mates for all this."

Guardiola: I'd like more people to come on Saturday

2021-09-15T21:41:53Z

Pep Guardiola called for support from Manchester City fans after the 6-3 win over RB Leipzig.

"We scored 16 goals in the last three games here," he told BT Sport. "I'd like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come at 3pm to watch our game."

'An exciting game for the neutrals'

2021-09-15T21:35:39Z

A good point from Andy Robertson after Liverpool's nine-goal thriller.

 "It is one of them. Enjoyable for the neutral and I am sure the fans in here loved it by the time we got ahead," he told BT Sport. 

:First half an hour we blew them away. Then we got sloppy and stopped doing the things we were doing really well. We let them back into the game and walk in at half-time thinking 'how have we let this happen?'

"It was important at the start of the second half to come and forget about the last 10 minutes and come out and do what we did for the first half-hour.

"We got an early goal and then what a strike by Hendo and then we were able to see out the game. They didn't really have chances after that, which is really pleasing. We know how tough the Champions league is and how important it is to start with three points."

Henderson embraces his inner-Gerrard as Liverpool hand Milan more Champions League misery

2021-09-15T21:28:45Z

What a goal and what a moment for Jordan Henderson.

The Liverpool captain did a heck of an impression of his predecessor with his game-winning strike, helping Liverpool earn all three points.

Read what Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones had to say about it on Goal!

Bellingham breaks Mbappe record

2021-09-15T21:23:27Z

Earlier today, Jude Bellingham broke a record previously held by Kylian Mbappe.

With his goal against Besiktas, Bellingham became the youngest-ever player to score in consecutive Champions League appearances.

The Dortmund star set that mark at 18 years, 78 days, breaking Mbappe's record set in March 2017 with Monaco when he was 18 years, 85 days.

Read the full story on Goal!

Herrera: We're a very offensive team

2021-09-15T21:18:37Z

Ander Herrera has weighed in on PSG's 1-1 draw with Club Brugge today.

"We knew before the game that they were a strong team," he told Canal+. "I think we played well enough to win the game.

"We didn't play an incredible game, but we deserved to win the game. Their goalie was very good. We missed some chances, we'll get better.

"We have a very offensive team. Sometimes when you're an offensive team you leave spaces, That's the philosophy of the team, of the club."

Grealish: I couldn't wait

2021-09-15T21:15:04Z

Safe to say Jack Grealish enjoyed his first Champions League experience.

"I loved it. I've been waiting a while. The past few weeks, I couldn't wait for this game. It's a great night," he told BT Sport.

"It was one of those games. It had absolutely everything. In the end, we're delighted to get the win against a good team full of energy and young players."

Salah equals Gerrard's Liverpool record for most European goals at Anfield

2021-09-15T21:10:54Z

Mohamed Salah's goal was enough to get Liverpool back into the game, but it also saw him equal a Reds legend.

With that finish, Salah equaled Steven Gerrard's Liverpool record for most Champions League/European Cup goals at Anfield.

Both Salah and Gerrard have 14 goals, and it's a safe bet to assume that there will be more from Salah going forward.

Read all about Salah's new place in Liverpool history on Goal!

Lionel Messi, Club Brugge vs PSG
PSG's shooting struggles

2021-09-15T21:00:05Z

For the fifth time in seven Champions League games under Mauricio Pochettino, PSG have fired fewer shots than their opponents 

Tonight, they were outshot 16-9 by Club Brugge as they settled for a 1-1 draw.

Reason for concern?

Neymar Mbappe Messi Bruges PSG Champions League
And it's all over!

2021-09-15T20:53:16Z

A wild day of Champions League football

Exhale.

What a day of football that was with some crazy moments all over Europe. A goalfest in Manchester, a comeback in Liverpool, a late winner in Milan and a shocker for PSG.

Here are all of the final scores:

Inter 0 - 1 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Porto

Club Brugge 1 -1  PSG

Liverpool 3 - 2 Milan

Manchester City 6 - 3 RB Leipzig

Sporting CP 1 - 5 Ajax

GOAL REAL MADRID!

2021-09-15T20:51:41Z

Real Madrid have seemingly won it late!

An 89th-minute goal from Rodrygo puts Madrid in the lead against Inter as it seems like Carlo Ancelotti's side may just leave Italy with all three points.

SIX FOR CITY!

2021-09-15T20:50:02Z

Another one.

This time, Gabriel Jesus is the goalscorer as City pour it on 10-man Leipzig to make it 6-3.

After Mahrez saw his shot stopped by Gulasci, Jesus steps in to add another one for the hosts, who have been rampant.

Porto goal overturned!

2021-09-15T20:48:48Z

Porto had seemingly taken the lead in the 80th minute on a goal from Taremi.

But, after a VAR review, the referee ruled that Taremi had handled the ball in the build-up as the goal was wiped off and the game remains scoreless.

Red card to RB Leipzig!

2021-09-15T20:41:02Z

It all goes from bad to worse for RB Leipzig as Angelino is sent off in the 79th minute with a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Cancelo.

More goals at the Etihad!

2021-09-15T20:39:38Z

Manchester City and RB Leipzig trade goals AGAIN.

First, a finish from Nkunku, who completes his hat-trick, but City answer back yet again on a goal from Joao Cancelo to make it 5-3.

Decent company for four-goal Haller

2021-09-15T20:30:34Z

Henderson scores for Liverpool!

2021-09-15T20:26:09Z

Liverpool's captain with a Gerrard-esque goal.

On a corner kick, the ball bounces back out to Henderson, who rockets it first time and almost rips the net in the process.

That makes it 3-2 Liverpool through 69 minutes.

Haller again!

2021-09-15T20:23:50Z

They can't stop him!

That's FOUR goals for the Ajax forward as he makes it 5-1 while taking a massive early lead in the Golden Boot race.

Grealish matches Rooney

2021-09-15T20:22:18Z

With the goal, Grealish now has a goal and an assist today. Pretty good Champions League debut, huh?

And, with that tally, he is the first Englishman to both score and assist on his Champions League debut since Wayne Rooney versus Fenerbahce in September 2004.

Grealish with a stunner!

2021-09-15T20:19:56Z

A fantastic goal from the summer signing makes it 4-2

Manchester City and RB Leipzig have traded goals as it's now 4-2.

RB Leipzig originally made it 3-2 through Nkunku, who found the back of the net for the second time today.

But that scoreline lasted just five minutes before Grealish scored in the 56th minute to restore the two-goal lead.

Make it three for Haller!

2021-09-15T20:17:32Z

The Ajax striker can't be stopped.

Haller now has his hat-trick within 51 minutes as Ajax lead Sporting CP 4-1. 

Mbappe off for PSG

2021-09-15T20:12:51Z

Bad news for the French star

Bad news for PSG as the Messi, Neymar, Mbappe trio lasts just 51 minutes.

Mbappe comes off with an apparent injury, with Mauro Icardi replacing him.

GOAL LIVERPOOL

2021-09-15T20:06:00Z

That didn't take long.

After missing a penalty in the first half, Salah makes amends by scoring three minutes into the second half.

Little give and go with Origi is chipped righ to Salah to volley home from close to make it 2-2.

The stats behind Milan's first half

2021-09-15T20:03:32Z

And we're back underway

2021-09-15T20:02:38Z

Second halves are kicking off. Let's see if they can match the first halves.

HALFTIME

2021-09-15T19:50:29Z

Phew.

A ridiculous 45 minutes of football. The Champions League really is back, huh?

Here's a look at the scores so far:

Liverpool 1 - 2 Milan

Inter Milan 0 -0 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Porto

Club Brugge 1 - 1 PSG

Manchester City 3 -1 RB Leipzig

Sporting CP 1 - 3 Ajax

Man City celebrate Nathan Ake goal vs RB Leipzig
City answer back

2021-09-15T19:48:14Z

Make it 3-1 to City as Mahrez scored from the spot just before halftime to restore the two-goal lead after a foul from Klostermann. 

 

Leipzig pull one back

2021-09-15T19:46:44Z

Make it 2-1 to City as Leipzig have pulled one back. 

Nkunku with the goal just three minutes before halftime, giving Jesse Marsch's team something to build on heading into the second half.

ANOTHER FOR MILAN!

2021-09-15T19:44:31Z

What is happening at Anfield?!?

Milan scored twice in a matter of minutes after 40 minutes of absolutely nothing. 

A scrappy one as the ball carroms off several players in the box and falls right to Brahim Diaz, who is left with a finish that even one of us could score from two yards out.

Anfield is STUNNED!

MILAN EQUALIZE!

2021-09-15T19:42:48Z

Out of absolutely nowhere.

Milan have been outplayed for the entire first half, but that doesn't matter much as Rebic scores in the 42nd minute.

Liverpool's press falls asleep and Rebic is left all alone at the backpost for the equalising goal.

But Ajax answer back!

2021-09-15T19:41:53Z

Make it 3-1 to Ajax in what has been today's goalfest.

Berghuis with the goal in the 39th minute as he joins Haller on the scoresheet for the Dutch giants.

Awful mistake by Ajax!

2021-09-15T19:35:09Z

Ajax's goalkeeper Remko Passveer is caught out as Sporting CP make it 2-1.

After hesitating to come out, Pasveer lets a shot from Paulinho slip right past him in what was an awful sequence for the goalkeeper.

GOAL CITY

2021-09-15T19:33:18Z

An own goal for RB Leipzig, who see themselves 2-0 down.

Mukiele the unfortunate scorer as he heads a ball in from De Bruyne into the net. 

PSG's new goalscorer?!?

2021-09-15T19:30:58Z

Forget Messi, Neymar and Mbappe!

With his goal tonight, Ander Herrera now has four goals in his last four games for PSG.

That's twice as many as he scored hi his first 70 games with the club.

Who needs Messi to score when you have Herrera?

GOAL BRUGGE!

2021-09-15T19:28:48Z

They've equalized against PSG with Sobol finding Vanaken for the goal in the 27th minute.

Game on?

 

Manchester City in the lead as well!

2021-09-15T19:23:36Z

Nathan Ake the goalscorer in the 16th minute as Pep Guardiola's side take the lead over RB Leipzig.

Jack Grealish with the assist as Ake heads home the corner to give City the early lead.

Goal PSG!

2021-09-15T19:18:26Z

And it's exactly who you think would score... Ander Herrera!

Mbappe with the assist, as PSG take the 1-0 lead over Club Brugge.

Saved by Maignan!

2021-09-15T19:14:47Z

Salah's spot-kick is saved by Maignan, who then gets a hand to the rebound as well.

A huge moment for AC Milan, who really haven't been in it through the first 14 or so minutes

Penalty to Liverpool!

2021-09-15T19:13:22Z

Robertson rifles a shot that deflects off of Bennacer's hand in the 13th minute. 

His arm was raised as his back was turned, and the referee immediately points to the spot. 

HALLER AGAIN!

2021-09-15T19:10:49Z

Make it 2-0 to Ajax as Haller has scored twice inside nine minutes. 

GOAL LIVERPOOL!

2021-09-15T19:09:51Z

Trent Alexander-Arnold!

Plenty of pressure from the Reds through the first nine minutes, and it finally pays off. It's deflected in, but no matter. Liverpool will take it as they go up 1-0 in front of the Kop.

GOAL AJAX!

2021-09-15T19:03:55Z

Ajax are your first goalscorers of the late games as Haller has fired them into the lead over Sporting CP just two minutes in!

 

Kickoff!

2021-09-15T19:01:03Z

We're underway all across Europe.

Here. We. Go.

Teams are taking the field

2021-09-15T18:57:04Z

It's almost time!

All final from the early games

2021-09-15T18:34:25Z

Today's first two games are over.

Led by Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund took down Besiktas in Turkey to start their campaign with three points.

Meanwhile, Sheriff also earned all three points by stunning Shakhtar Donetsk, with the newcomers winning 2-0.

Borussia Dortmund celebrate Erling Haaland goal at Besiktas, Champions League 2021-22
All class from Henderson

2021-09-15T18:30:29Z

Ahead of today's match against AC Milan, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson paid tribute to Simon Kjaer for his actions as Denmark captain this summer.

Messi joins Ronaldo and Xavi in illustrious club

2021-09-15T18:22:19Z

Another day, another milestone for the Argentine

With Wednesday's start, Lionel Messi is set to make his 150th Champions League appearance.

He's only the third outfield player to reach that mark, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 177, and Xavi, who retired with151 UCL appearances.

A strong team for Manchester City

2021-09-15T18:06:48Z

Not that there are many ways to make a weak Manchester CIty team, mind you. 

Van Dijk and Mane dropped for AC Milan clash

2021-09-15T17:59:07Z

Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane have not been included in Liverpool's starting XI to take on AC Milan, with Joe Gomez partnering Joel Matip in defence while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi start in the attack.

Messi, Neymar, Mbappe... Oh my!

2021-09-15T17:57:36Z

Everyone join together to wish good luck to Club Brugge as they have to somehow take on this PSG team.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-15T17:53:56Z

Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy evening of Champions League football.

Several of the competition's biggest contenders are in action this evening with there being quite a few clashes between heavyweights.

Manchester City, after reaching the final last season, are set to open this season's competition against German powerhouses RB Leipzig while Liverpool will face an old rival in AC Milan.

Real Madrid and Inter are set to face off as well while Atletico Madrid will take on Porto and Ajax head to Portugal to take on Sporting CP.

Plenty of eyes, though, will be on Brugge, as PSG's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the newly-signed Lionel Messi will take the field together against Club Brugge.