Matchday LIVE: Newcastle face Arsenal, Man Utd host Liverpool, Barca play Valencia & all today's action

Join Goal for the latest news and updates from the biggest games happening this Sunday, with Premier League, Serie A and La Liga teams in action

Aubameyang is back

2021-05-02T12:03:00Z

Here are the teams

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Almiron, Longstaff, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Arsenal XI: Ryan, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Willian, Odegaard, Martinelli, Aubameyang.

Can Arsenal bounce back?

2021-05-02T12:01:00Z

Arsenal face Newcastle United in our first big game of the day and the Gunners will be desperate to bounce back from their mid-week disappointment with a win.

Mikel Arteta's side come into the game against the Magpies on the back of two consecutive defeats, having lost the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal.

That frustrating loss followed a beating at the hands of Everton and results in the Premier League have seen them drop into the bottom half, where they occupy 11th place. However, a win today would see them jump into ninth.

Newcastle on the other hand have been fighting against Premier League relegation and, while they have created space between themselves and the drop zone with a series of good results, a win today would more or less guarantee their safety.

Kick off is at 2pm.

Which games are on today? 🤔

2021-05-02T12:00:00Z

Action from the Premier League, La Liga & more

Here are some of the main games we'll be covering throughout the afternoon and evening.

⚽️ Napoli vs Cagliari - 2pm

⚽️ Newcastle vs Arsenal - 2pm

⚽️ Sassuolo vs Atalanta - 2pm

⚽️ Man Utd vs Liverpool - 4:30pm

⚽️ Udinese vs Juventus - 5pm

⚽️ Tottenham vs Sheff Utd - 7:15pm

⚽️ Valencia vs Barcelona - 8pm

⚽️ Monaco vs Lyon - 8pm

All times UK

