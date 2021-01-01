Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Arsenal while Spurs host Brentford

Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick to Amazon Prime: "Couple of little tweaks and changes. Harry Maguire has come back in from suspension. We have done it for the two games previous and we have done it tonight. Harry is the captain of the club and a terrific player and a big part of the squad. Eric [Bailly] did well the other day. He is fine with the reason for it. You want those left out to be disappointed. It is natural.

"There is a lot made of the press and counter-attack and styles. We want to be a winning team. There are different ways of going about it. Some games we have dominated with the ball, others we have sat back. We have plans for every game but it is winning that counts."



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to Amazon Prime: "It is time to play them. We come here with the same level of preparation like we normally do. We need to start to rotate the team.

"Very difficult to predict [how Man Utd will play]. That was something we spoke about in preparation. We don't know how much input he [Ralf Rangnick] has had into the team."