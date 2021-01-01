Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

GOAL: Man Utd 1-1 Roma
(Lorenzo Pellegrini, 15)
A slice of rotten luck for United, and they're back on level pegging.
Roma have a crucial away goal, with Lorenzo Pellegrini absolutely burying his finish in at the left post.
David De Gea read it well, but there was too much pace on there to give him a decent shot at stopping it from finding a way through into the back of the net.
PENALTY: Man Utd 1-0 Roma
From heroes to zeroes for the Red Devils in the space of a few minutes!
This is not Paul Pogba's fault, as he slides in with a defensive block to deny Rick Karsdorp's cross with Roma's first real attack of the game, but the cross takes a freakish touch off his arm to spin out.
Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande, after consulting with his linesman, points to the spot.
GOAL: Man Utd 1-0 Roma
(Bruno Fernandes, 9)
That's a dream combination from the Red Devils - and a goal to break the drought for Bruno Fernandes!
Paul Pogba is the architect with a lovely little shuffle in-field off the left flank, where he slips a pass to Edinson Cavani on the edge of the box - and the striker taps a wonderfully weighted pass through for the Portuguese.
Pau Lopez comes off his line to try and deny him, but can only watch as the ball is just lifted over him with a delightful finish.
GOAL: Villarreal 1-0 Arsenal
(Manu Trigueros, 5)
What a start for Villarreal!
Unai Emery has struck against his old side and struck fast too, to leave the Gunners gasping at their early concession.
Samuel Chukwueze carves a path in to the right edge of the Arsenal box and looks to have been robbed of possession - but then Manu Trigueros races on to meet it and crash a shot in at the far post beyond Bernd Leno.
SUB: Man Utd 0-0 Roma
ON: Villar, OFF: Veretout
INJURY: Man Utd 0-0 Roma
Jordan Veretout
Shy of a goal or a red card, that is the worst possible start for Roma - and it is not even their own fault, nor their opponents.
Off the ball, Jordan Veretout has pulled up with a grimace, clutching at his hamstring. The game comes to a halt and he shakes his head.
The visitors look like they are going to have to make a swap inside the first five minutes.
KO: Villarreal v Arsenal
KO: Man Utd v Roma
Teams emerging
On different sides of Europe, the four teams are emerging at Old Trafford and Estadio de la Ceramica.
There's a huge 90 minutes ahead for all of them.
The second leg is where last-gasp heroics can be found - but all these teams will know that the damage can be done just as easily in the first encounter.
Barca downed by Granada
Barcelona 1-2 Granada
Elsewhere in Europe this evening though, there has been an absolutely huge result in La Liga, with Barcelona stumbling to a shock defeat against Granada.
The Blaugrana were fulfilling their outstanding fixture created by their Copa del Rey Final. and victory would have lifted them above Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to the summit.
Instead, they have come away empty-handed. Destiny now lies out of their hands. That could be a seismic result.
Arteta: We must earn final
Villarreal v Arsenal
The Gunners manager too has been talking about what will drive his side on this evening in Spain.
"There is excitement, it is an opportunity and a challenge. It is an opportunity to win a trophy, to play a final you have to earn it," he's told BT Sport.
"We have had a really tough period in the last few weeks with injuries and hopefully we can have some back. We have to focus on ourself, the better we do that the better we control their talented players."
Shaw: Semi-final defeat is motivation
Man Utd v Roma
Ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford, Luke Shaw has been talking about how United intend to use the disappointment of semi-final defeats in successive seasons - the Europa League last term, the Carabao Cup this year - to drive them on.
"In the past, we've missed out on a few finals and I think this season, the way we've been playing, the confidence is high, we've got real belief that we can reach it," he has said.
"We've had a lot of disappointment, so I think we can use that as motivation for this one, the way we felt after them. We can just reflect on that and put things right."
Quarter-century record on line for Utd
Man Utd v Roma
1997 - Manchester United haven’t lost at home in a European semi-final since April 1997 (0-1 v Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League), winning four and drawing three of their last seven such games. Stomping. #UEL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021
Can Pogba float like a butterfly?
Man Utd v Roma
It has been a surprisingly quiet run-in to the campaign in terms of speculation about Paul Pogba's future - there was a time not too long ago when it was typically front-page news - and the Frenchman looks to have perhaps settled truly again at Old Trafford.
He's been talking up his sporting influences ahead of today's game, including Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and Muhamed Ali.
You can read his comments on what drives him to new heights here.
Wholesale swaps for Fonseca
Man Utd v Roma
Smalling meanwhile is just one of four players to keep their spot from the defeat to Cagliari last time out, with Paulo Fonseca swapping out more than half his side for today's first leg.
It means that Edin Dzeko will lead the attack, presenting a potent threat against Harry Maguire and company at the rear for United.
Then, of course, there is Mkhitaryan, who will surely waste no time in tormenting his former employers.
Pogba and De Gea return for Red Devils
Man Utd v Roma
As for United, there are the expected changes from the side held by old rivals Leeds United at the weekend, with Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani recalled.
It means Luke Shaw - superb this season - keeps his spot at the back, while Scott McTominay and Fred continue to partner in midfield.
Perhaps the most notable change is between the posts - David De Gea is back in place of Dean Henderson, his heir apparent.
Parejo talks up Emery skills
Villarreal v Arsenal
Emery may well be hoping for a game of superb skill from Dani Parejo, given the way the player has talked up his admiration for the manager this week.
The former Valencia man - who once had a loan back at Queens Park Rangers a decade ago - has been singing the praises for his boss.
Emery keeps it clean
Villarreal v Arsenal
There's only two swaps from their hosts however, with Emery resisting the urge to tinker with the side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in their last match.
Gero Rulli has taken the place of Sergio Asenjo in goal, while the other change is a defensive one, as Alfonso Pedraza slots into the left-back position.
It means Juan Foyth - on loan from Arsenal's rivals Tottenham of course - keeps his spot in the side.
Gunners go bold up front
Villarreal v Arsenal
Let's examine those lineups then, shall we?
Arsenal have not been able to welcome Alexandre Lacazette back into the fold but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made the bench - and he may be needed if goals do not come, given that Mikel Arteta has gone for the more unusual pick of Nicolas Pepe to lead the line.
Martin Odegaard is the only change to the team that lost to Everton, replacing Eddie Nketiah.
An unhappy reunion?
Man Utd v Roma
United have already conquered one old ghost this term in Europe - dumping Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Milan out in the round-of-16 - but they've got double trouble up against them today.
Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who both played in that 2017 triumph over Ajax in Stockholm - will be lining up for Roma this evening, following their departures from Old Trafford.
They return to the Theatre of Dreams surely determined to twist Solskjaer's hopes of silverware into a first-leg nightmare; they will need no motivation to do the damage today.
Team News: Villarreal v Arsenal
#UEL | Here is how the Yellows will line up for the first leg of the @EuropaLeague semi-finals.— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) April 29, 2021
ENDAVANT VILLARREAL! 💛💪👏 #ItsOurTime#UEL pic.twitter.com/RL9On2c2YB
📋 Tonight's team is in...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2021
🇳🇴 Odegaard starts
🇨🇮 Pepe leads the line
🏴 Holding partners Mari
#️⃣ #UEL
Team News: Man Utd v Roma
📣 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗! 📣— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 29, 2021
Here's your #MUFC XI for tonight's #UEL semi-final 🔴
🟨🟧🟥📋🟥🟧🟨— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 29, 2021
Team news is 𝙄𝙉! 👊
#ASRoma #UEL #ManUtdRoma pic.twitter.com/36niXDyMs7
Behind Emery lines
Arsenal, of course, reunite this evening with the man who was in charge when they made that Europa League Final in Baku two years ago, in the shape of Unai Emery.
The Spaniard, a three-time winner of this trophy during his days with Sevilla, arguably knows how to win it better than anybody else.
The jury is still out on whether the Gunners made the right call in replacing him with Mikel Arteta, given their current league position - but of course, had the latter not guided them to a FA Cup triumph last term, they wouldn't even be here right now.
Roma and Villarreal seeking own triumphs
In their way however are two sides coveting the prize of a major European honour themselves - and neither are going to go down without a fight.
In United's way stands Roma, who have been waiting 60 years for another continental triumph, when they beat Birmingham City for the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1961.
As for Arsenal, they've got to tangle with Villarreal, who haven't won on this stage since the 2004 Intertoto Cup - and for the Spaniards and their manager, it couldn't be more personal.
Red Devils and Gunners hunt glory
But you try telling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta's sides that this is an inferior honour not worth getting hot under the collar about.
It's been a while since either side tasted continental glory, and neither is going to quibble over the merits of some much-wanted silverware in a season that has seen them fall short in the trophy department.
The Red Devils last won this tournament four years ago under Jose Mourinho - while as for the Gunners, they've not enjoyed such a trophy since they seized the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup Final. Both will say that they are overdue.
England expects
For the second time in three seasons, European football sits on the cusp of an all-Premier League final foursome across the Champions League and Europa League Finals.
Back then, in 2019, it was Liverpool and Tottenham in the showpiece game of the former, while Arsenal squared off with Chelsea in the finale of the latter.
Only the Gunners and the Blues remain in contention to help repeat an unlikely feat this time around, albeit with the latter aiming for top-tier rather than second-rung glory.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good evening and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
It's just the two games for your pleasure this evening - but what a pair it is, as the Europa League semi-finals gear up for their first legs.
We're into the continental endgame now - and we'll be bringing you all the action from:
Manchester United v Roma (20:00)
Villarreal v Arsenal (20:00)
(All times BST)