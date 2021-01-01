Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

Team News: Man Utd v Leeds
Sancho on bench for hosts, Phillips among subs for visitors
Today's order of play
With top-flight football up and running already across most major leagues thanks to a handful of Friday night fixtures, it's a jam-packed schedule across the continent today - and we'll be doing our best to bring you the key highlights.
We'll be providing crucial updates from several mouthwatering ties - including a War of the Roses derby and the dawn of a new Parisian era - plus scores from others across Europe as follows:
1230: Manchester United v Leeds United
1500: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
1730: Norwich City v Liverpool
2000: PSG v Strasbourg
2100: Alaves v Real Madrid
1500: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
1500: Everton v Southampton
1500: Leicester City v Wolves
1500: Watford v Aston Villa
1600: Lille v Nice
1700: Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
1730: Inter v Dynamo Kyiv
1930: Juventus v Atalanta
1930: Milan v Panathinaikos
(All times BST)
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Have you caught your breath from the rush of Euro 2020? Has your heart rate settled from the highs of the Copa America? Have you cooled down from the dramas of Tokyo 2020?
Good stuff - because it's already time to do it all over again. It's the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, as well as the first round of action in La Liga and the Bundesliga - plus the second week of Ligue 1 action and a few Italian friendlies too.
You don't want to miss any of it - and you can follow the best of the action right here with us throughout the day.