Matchday LIVE: Man City, PSG, Liverpool, Inter and Real Madrid all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah
Saved by Maignan!

2021-09-15T19:14:47Z

Salah's spot-kick is saved by Maignan, who then gets a hand to the rebound as well.

A huge moment for AC Milan, who really haven't been in it through the first 14 or so minutes

Penalty to Liverpool!

2021-09-15T19:13:22Z

Robertson rifles a shot that deflects off of Bennacer's hand in the 13th minute. 

His arm was raised as his back was turned, and the referee immediately points to the spot. 

HALLER AGAIN!

2021-09-15T19:10:49Z

Make it 2-0 to Ajax as Haller has scored twice inside nine minutes. 

GOAL LIVERPOOL!

2021-09-15T19:09:51Z

Trent Alexander-Arnold!

Plenty of pressure from the Reds through the first nine minutes, and it finally pays off. It's deflected in, but no matter. Liverpool will take it as they go up 1-0 in front of the Kop.

GOAL AJAX!

2021-09-15T19:03:55Z

Ajax are your first goalscorers of the late games as Haller has fired them into the lead over Sporting CP just two minutes in!

 

Kickoff!

2021-09-15T19:01:03Z

We're underway all across Europe.

Here. We. Go.

Teams are taking the field

2021-09-15T18:57:04Z

It's almost time!

All final from the early games

2021-09-15T18:34:25Z

Today's first two games are over.

Led by Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund took down Besiktas in Turkey to start their campaign with three points.

Meanwhile, Sheriff also earned all three points by stunning Shakhtar Donetsk, with the newcomers winning 2-0.

Borussia Dortmund celebrate Erling Haaland goal at Besiktas, Champions League 2021-22
All class from Henderson

2021-09-15T18:30:29Z

Ahead of today's match against AC Milan, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson paid tribute to Simon Kjaer for his actions as Denmark captain this summer.

Messi joins Ronaldo and Xavi in illustrious club

2021-09-15T18:22:19Z

With Wednesday's start, Lionel Messi is set to make his 150th Champions League appearance.

He's only the third outfield player to reach that mark, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 177, and Xavi, who retired with151 UCL appearances.

A strong team for Manchester City

2021-09-15T18:06:48Z

Not that there are many ways to make a weak Manchester CIty team, mind you. 

Van Dijk and Mane dropped for AC Milan clash

2021-09-15T17:59:07Z

Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane have not been included in Liverpool's starting XI to take on AC Milan, with Joe Gomez partnering Joel Matip in defence while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi start in the attack.

Messi, Neymar, Mbappe... Oh my!

2021-09-15T17:57:36Z

Everyone join together to wish good luck to Club Brugge as they have to somehow take on this PSG team.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-15T17:53:56Z

Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy evening of Champions League football.

Several of the competition's biggest contenders are in action this evening with there being quite a few clashes between heavyweights.

Manchester City, after reaching the final last season, are set to open this season's competition against German powerhouses RB Leipzig while Liverpool will face an old rival in AC Milan.

Real Madrid and Inter are set to face off as well while Atletico Madrid will take on Porto and Ajax head to Portugal to take on Sporting CP.

Plenty of eyes, though, will be on Brugge, as PSG's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the newly-signed Lionel Messi will take the field together against Club Brugge.