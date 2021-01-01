Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Burnley, Man City vs Norwich, Barca & Inter in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Harvey Elliott, Liverpool vs Burnley
Getty

Early sparks at Anfield

2021-08-21T11:41:00Z

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

A moment of remembrance

2021-08-21T11:34:00Z

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

That was a fine tribute to Andrew Devine, who passed in July as a result of injuries sustained over 30 years ago at Hillsborough.

Diogo Jota pokes an early header from a free-kick wide at one end, then Trent Alexander-Arnold has to clear an offside Burnley shot off his goal-line down the other.

KO: Liverpool vs Burnley

2021-08-21T11:31:00Z

After Jordan Henderson has laid a wreath behind the goal for the late Andrew Devine - who sadly became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster last month, over three decades on from that tragic day - and the echoes of You'll Never Walk Alone have rocked Anfield to the core, referee Mike Dean blows his whistle.

We're underway in this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Burnley!

Dyche delivers rare PL symmetry

2021-08-21T11:15:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

Notice anything in particular about that Burnley line-up? That's right - the Clarets have named a matchday XI numbered one through 11, a feat far rarer than you may think in the Premier League.

The last time this happened in the English top-flight was when Charlton Athletic did it in the 1998-99 campaign. You could get a Freddo for 10p then!

Sean Dyche has delivered a lovely bit of symmetry for his side's second game of the season.

Sean Dyche Burnley Premier League
Getty Images

Warmups underway at Anfield

2021-08-21T11:10:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

Can Norwich buck expectations?

2021-08-21T11:05:00Z

Man City vs Norwich

Liverpool aren't the only heavyweight in town today - Manchester City will be looking for a first win of the new campaign as they defend their title too.

They face newly-promoted Norwich City - and per Opta, a Canaries victory is the only potential result with a probability under the 10 per cent mark this weekend in the Premier League.

Can they shock Pep Guardiola's men to get themselves off the mark too?

Klopp issues Salah contract update

2021-08-21T11:00:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have opened talks with Mo Salah over a new long-term contract.

The Reds, Goal understands, are hoping to tie their star man down to a two-year extension, which would keep him at Anfield until 2025 and make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, earning around £250,000 a week.

Salah’s current deal, signed in 2018, has less than two years left to run, but Liverpool sources are confident an agreement will be reached, and that the 29-year-old will become the latest player to commit his long-term future, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

To read the full story on Goal, head here!

Salah Liverpool Norwich 2021
Getty

Fortress Anfield?

2021-08-21T10:55:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

Wet 'n' Wild on Merseyside

2021-08-21T10:50:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

It's a soggy day on Merseyside, to put it mildly - the kind of grey-sky afternoon that screams "miserable goalless draw in late November" to be quite honest.

But that hasn't stopped Liverpool's fans from celebrating their long-awaited return to Anfield. It's been coming for months and the day is finally here - there will be a vocal crowd inside this famous old stadium once more.

Our correspondent Neil Jones was at the scene earlier when the players arrived by bus ahead of what promises to be a busy day of action.

History in the making?

2021-08-21T10:45:00Z

Liverpool vs Burnley

Team News: Liverpool vs Burnley

2021-08-21T10:40:00Z

Milner out, Elliott makes first PL start

The lineups are in - and there's no James Milner for Liverpool, with the veteran midfielder out with a slight knock. Young Harvey Elliott does make his first Premier League start for the Reds though

Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra both miss out for Burnley too, through a toe issue and small knock - but they have some young blood of their own on the bench, with 18-year-old Owen Dodgson included.

Today's order of play

2021-08-21T10:35:00Z

Half-a-dozen Premier Legaue games, plus some big clashes from across the rest of Europe - we've got it all in store over the rest of the day!

Liverpool will be out to back up their fine start to the season against Burnley first up, before Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland face off with Freiburg ahead of four mid-afternoon English matches, including Manchester City against Norwich.

Then, Inter get their Scudetto defence underway against Genoa this evening, before Barcelona continue to kick on with life after Lionel Messi against Athletic Bilbao.

We'll have updates from the following:

1230: Liverpool vs Burnley
1430: Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund
1500: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
1500: Crystal Palace vs Brentford
1500: Leeds United vs Everton
1500: Manchester City vs Norwich City
1730: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford
1730: Inter vs Genoa
2100: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

(All times BST)

Haaland Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Bundesliga
Getty

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-08-21T10:30:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

One Premier League matchweek down - and only 37 more to go, eh? If last weekend was any indication, we're in for a belting season...

But that's not all. We're in full swing across the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 too - plus, today at last, the new Serie A campaign gets underway too!

You can follow all the best of the action right here with us throughout the day - and you'd be mad to miss it!

Liverpool fans wait for team bus
Getty