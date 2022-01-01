Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool & Tottenham in Premier League action, Barcelona derby & updates from all today's games

All the latest updates from across the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and more, with the Reds, Barca and Europe's elite in action

Updated
Rafael Leao sends AC Milan top

2022-02-13T13:38:59.577Z

AC Milan have kept the pressure on in the race for glory in Italy with a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria at San Siro. Rafael Leao's eighth-minute strike was sufficient for the Rossoneri, who are - for now - top of Serie A ahead of city rivals Inter, who have a game in hand.

Mike Maignan provided the assist for the decisive goal - the first time a goalkeeper has done so for Milan since the legendary Dida did so against Ascoli in 2006.

It's matchday! We're live! ⚽️

2022-02-13T13:30:00.000Z

You are most welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, featuring the latest news and updates from across the day's action in the Premier League, La Liga and more.

Liverpool take on Burnley, while Tottenham face Wolves in the headline games from England, while Barcelona play local rivals Espanyol in the pick of games from Spain. We'll have a full run-down of games shortly.

In the meantime, stay tuned for team news, goal alerts, VAR incidents and everything you could possibly want to know about the day's games as they unfold!

🙌