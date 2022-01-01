Matchday LIVE: Liverpool & Tottenham in Premier League action, Barcelona derby & updates from all today's games

AC Milan have kept the pressure on in the race for glory in Italy with a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria at San Siro. Rafael Leao's eighth-minute strike was sufficient for the Rossoneri, who are - for now - top of Serie A ahead of city rivals Inter, who have a game in hand.

Mike Maignan provided the assist for the decisive goal - the first time a goalkeeper has done so for Milan since the legendary Dida did so against Ascoli in 2006.