Matchday LIVE: Liverpool out to finish off Villarreal & seal Champions League final berth

Team news: Villarreal Aurier and Coquelin return to starting XI
2022-05-03T17:58:22.000Z
¡Nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial para el partidazo histórico ante el Liverpool!#UCL pic.twitter.com/mfvZtviHtr— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 3, 2022
Team news: Salah, Alexander-Arnold & Fabinho back in Liverpool starting XI
2022-05-03T17:54:32.000Z
⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2022
The Reds to face @VillarrealCF tonight in the #UCL semi-final second leg! #VILLIV
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog
2022-05-03T17:50:58.000Z
Hello and welcome to today's matchday blog!
GOAL will keep you up to date as we find out one of the teams that will book their place in the Champions League final.
Will Liverpool hold on to their 2-0 lead from the first leg to progress?
Or can Villarreal claw their way back into the tie and go through?