Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool out to finish off Villarreal & seal Champions League final berth

Stay with GOAL to follow all the match action as the Champions League semi-finals continue

Updated
Comments (0)
Jordan Henderson Liverpool Villarreal Champions League 2021-22
Getty Images

Team news: Villarreal Aurier and Coquelin return to starting XI

2022-05-03T17:58:22.000Z

Team news: Salah, Alexander-Arnold & Fabinho back in Liverpool starting XI

2022-05-03T17:54:32.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog

2022-05-03T17:50:58.000Z

Hello and welcome to today's matchday blog!

GOAL will keep you up to date as we find out one of the teams that will book their place in the Champions League final.

Will Liverpool hold on to their 2-0 lead from the first leg to progress?

Or can Villarreal claw their way back into the tie and go through?