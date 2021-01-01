Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea all in Premier League action

(Sadio Mane)

It could be a long first afternoon at the office for Claudio Ranieri - Liverpool have seized an early lead, and it is only a surprise that they haven't managed it already.

The Reds have been rampant so far, particularly through Mohamed Salah, and it is the Egypt international who sets this one up. A Watford goal-kick makes halfway, comes back to earth and falls towards the forward.

He breaks down the right flank, but not too far, before he sweeps a low cross in. Sadio Mane meets it on the edge of the box, stretching out ahead of the defence, and slots a simple finish into the bottom-left corner.