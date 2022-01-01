Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Leeds, Real Madrid and Inter in action following north London derby postponement

Keep up to date with all of Sunday’s action from the Premier League, Spanish Super Cup, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations

2022-01-16T14:17:48.154Z

GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Leeds

2022-01-16T14:10:46.070Z

The visitors take the lead in east London with 10 minutes on the clock. West Ham are unable to clear their lines as Leeds pile forward, with Fabianki keeping out an effort from Klich, but Harrison does beat him by finding the corner from 10 yards out.

2022-01-16T14:01:21.527Z

Today’s Premier League action at Anfield and the London Stadium is up and running. Will we get another flurry of goals in the English top-flight? We are about to find out.

Derby to be played to a finish

2022-01-16T13:59:18.901Z

Sevilla are set to play their derby date with arch-rivals Real Betis to a finish in a little over an hour's time. Sevilla are not happy with the decison to re-start, after seeing the contest abandoned on Saturday when one of their players was hit by an object thrown from the stands, but they will take to the field.

2022-01-16T13:57:52.582Z

2022-01-16T13:53:41.993Z

2022-01-16T13:51:46.917Z

2022-01-16T13:39:19.219Z

Too much made of Arsenal's request?

2022-01-16T13:30:18.151Z

Arsenal have faced criticism for pushing through the postponement of their derby date with north London rivals Tottenham, which had been due to take place today.

Charles Watts is, however, eager to point out that the Gunners are merely following the rules and have worked hard in difficult circumstances to get as many of their games played as possible.

Check out the full story here.

Mikel Arteta
Getty

Today’s order of play

2022-01-16T13:18:19.840Z

With heavyweight outfits from England and Italy in action, along with contests in the Africa Cup of Nations, Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, there is plenty to keep across on Sunday.


1300 Gambia vs Mali

1400 Liverpool vs Brentford

1400 West Ham vs Leeds

1500 Real Betis vs Sevilla

1600 Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

1600 Tunisia vs Mauritania

1700 Roma vs Cagliari

1830 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

1900 Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

1945 Atalanta vs Inter

All times GMT

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-01-16T13:10:50.200Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL’s matchday live blog, keeping you across all of Sunday’s action from around the world.

The north London derby may have been called off at Arsenal’s request, but there are Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations fixtures to keep us entertained.