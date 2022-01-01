Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Inter, Bayern & RB Salzburg in Champions League action

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 18 and will get under way at 11am GMT/6am ET at the House of European Football.

Alongside a draw for the last eight, teams will also learn their paths for the semi-finals – meaning that this will be the last draw for 2021-22.

The draw is totally open at this stage, with there no restrictions in place regarding which sides can be paired against one another.

