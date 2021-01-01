Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Brentford
Toney opens the scoring for the visitors!
The striker tucked home a penalty to put his side ahead.
NEVER. IN. DOUBT— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
🐺 0-1 🐝 #BrentfordFC #WOLBRE@London_Pride pic.twitter.com/qM7U1Vcoke
Brentford goal ruled out
Brentford thought they had taken the lead against Wolves after getting the ball in the net.
But Ivan Toney's effort was disallowed because Bryan Mbeumo was offside in the build-up.
8' After Wolves have the better of the opening exchanges, @ivantoney24 thinks he's scored but a flag eventually goes up for offside against @BMbeumo19 in the build-up— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
🐺 0-0 🐝 #BrentfordFC #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/ZDlxnVDIhp
Team news: Wolves vs Brentford
The Premier League's early kick-off is between Wolves and Brentford.
Let's take a look at how they line up...
Unchanged for #WOLBRE!— Wolves (@Wolves) September 18, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/S9yYYHTkDA
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
No changes for our trip to Molineux#BrentfordFC #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/TYzr9xGM4l
Who is playing today?
We have several top teams in action today and Goal will be here to keep you up to date with all the key moments.
Today's headline games are as follows:
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man City vs Southampton
Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club
Inter vs Bologna
