Matchday LIVE: Everton face West Ham, Newcastle host Tottenham, Juventus & Barcelona also in action

Czech mate
A machine in the middle of the park 🦾@LycamobileUK | #EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/mF02V8nVW4— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 17, 2021
Rafa's Toffees are raring to go
Time to get to work. 💼#EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/wvG5jd8dec— Everton (@Everton) October 17, 2021
Team news: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Here’s how we will start things off today in #B04FCB 👇 pic.twitter.com/GkuRUDQjOS— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) October 17, 2021
Our XI for today's crunch tie 🔴⚪#B04FCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/gbCnhQeITM— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 17, 2021
Team news: Everton vs West Ham
🔵 | Your Everton team for #EVEWHU...#COYB #EFC pic.twitter.com/vQqjbeq9ea— Everton (@Everton) October 17, 2021
📋 Here's how we line up against Everton this afternoon...— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 17, 2021
COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒@betway | #EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/8NWwl9kwbX
Today's order of play
Sunday's fixtures
There are plenty of eye-catching fixtures and intriguing subplots to be found today, from Newcastle’s first outing since their big-money takeover to Sergio Aguero being in line for his debut at Camp Nou.
We will bring you highlights all the way through until the close of play. In order of kick-off, today we have got:
1400: Everton vs West Ham
1430: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
1630: Newcastle vs Tottenham
1945: Juventus vs Roma
2000: Barcelona vs Valencia
(All times BST)
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Domestic football returned from the international break with a bang on Saturday, and Sunday promises more of the same.
Heavyweight outfits from across Europe are preparing to take to the field, with Tottenham, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus among those in action.
We will keep you across all of the action as it happens, so settle in and enjoy the ride.