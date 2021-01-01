Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

Italy's failure to keep a clean sheet last night means that, no matter what happens here, England have already picked up one honour from Euro 2020, with Jordan Pickford the tournament's Golden Glove victor after his five clean sheets in five games.

But the matter of the Golden Boot remains up for grabs among a clutch of players tonight. England duo Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, plus Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, all have three apiece, two shy of the top of the scoring charts.

Cristiano Ronaldo sits there, despite Portugal being knocked out in the last-16 - and he holds the summit of five finishes at Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic for good measure.