Matchday LIVE: Croatia face Scotland, Czech Republic take on England

Scotland can secure second place if they beat Croatia and England lose against the Czech Republic.

However, it would require a sizeable swing in goal difference, since England are currently three goals better off.

If Scotland fail to beat Croatia (who also have just one point so far) they will be eliminated. Should England and the Czech Republic draw and move up to five points, then Scotland can't finish in the top two automatic qualification places.

The most likely way for Scotland to qualify would be as one of the four best third-placed teams in the six groups. Four points would be enough.