Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Barca take on Athletic Club in Copa del Rey final

It’s fair to say Lingard has been immense since making the move to West Ham. The Hammers are in the hunt for Champions League qualification on the back of his sizzling form.

David Moyes: “We want to finish up there, but we are realistic that the sides below us are all very good.

“We have good momentum and being up near the top is a true position.

“It was not our ambition at the start but it is our ambition now.”

There is absolutely no truth to the rumour that Moyes turned to Lingard after dropping his phone in the sink while trying to find Marouane Fellaini’s number.