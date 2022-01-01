Matchday LIVE: Chelsea & Manchester City in FA Cup fourth round action & Inter face AC Milan in huge derby clash

Blues fight back level from shock early concession

There goes the whistle for the break - and it is a very relieved Chelsea who trudge into the tunnel at half-time.

The Blues have fought back to make it 1-1 against League One side Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fourth round, and look like they will probably add more to their tally.

But that early concession has made this match far from plain sailing.