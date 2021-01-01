Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester in FA Cup final, Juventus take on Inter & more

(Jack Harrison, 60)

Leeds double their lead through Jack Harrison!

The strike comes from Alioski, who looks to fire an effort through a crowded box, and it is the Manchester City loanee who gets a light flick on the ball rattling past his feet to steer it beyond Peacock-Farrell at the near-right post.

That is cruel for the goalkeeper. and perhaps a tough pill for Burnley to swallow, but the Whites won't care. They are well and truly on top in this game now.