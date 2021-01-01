Matchday LIVE: Bayern Munich v PSG and Porto v Chelsea in UEFA Champions League action

Navas: 'God guided me away from Real Madrid'
PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has said that God guided him towards an exit from Real Madrid in 2019.
The Costarican keeper starts for PSG tonight against Porto.
Did you know?
🚨 | Team news: Chelsea vs Porto
Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Werner
Porto: Marchesin, Pepe, Luis Diaz, Uribe, Marega, Zaidu, Grujic, Corona, Manafa, Mbemba, Otavio
🚨 | PSG line-up
'Maybe he’s a fan of Haaland'
Man City boss Guardiola reacts to referee asking for Dortmund star's autograph.
🚨 | Bayern Munich starting XIs
🔴 Bayern: Neuer, Sule, Pavard, Kimmich, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Goretzka, Hernandez, Muller, Alaba, Coman
