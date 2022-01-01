Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Tottenham vs Chelsea & Inter vs Juventus in action-packed Wednesday

Real Madrid fans 2022
Kick-off!

2022-01-12T19:00:47.000Z

The Supercopa de Espana semi-final clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid is underway!

Xavi's Barca battle Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid for a place in the final in Riyadh. Who will go on to face Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club in Sunday's decider?

Torres makes Barca debut

2022-01-12T18:29:15.000Z

What an occasion for Ferran Torres to make his debut.

The January signing from Manchester City will be looking to impress his new club's fans by putting in a strong performance against eternal rivals Real Madrid.

Who is playing tonight?

2022-01-12T17:59:41.000Z

The matches taking place this evening are:

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Tottenham vs Chelsea
West Ham vs Norwich
Inter vs Juventus

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-01-12T17:40:13.000Z

We are in for a cracking Wednesday evening.

GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action going on. As well as the games going on in the Afcon 2021, we will be following the matches taking place in the Carabao Cup, Premier League, Supercopa de Espana and the Supercoppa Italiana.