Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Man Utd vs Liverpool & all of today's action

Goal has all the latest news and updates from today's biggest games, including El Clasico and the showdown between the Premier League titans

David Alaba Real Madrid 2021-22
WATCH: Jota doubles Liverpool's lead

2021-10-24T15:54:56Z

Too easy for Reds

Here is how Diogo Jota netted Liverpool's second goal inside 13 minutes at Old Trafford...

Nightmare for the Red Devils

2021-10-24T15:50:55Z

WATCH: Keita opener for Liverpool

2021-10-24T15:49:06Z

Dream start for Reds

Here is how Naby Keita opened the scoring for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford...

Benzema goes close

2021-10-24T15:47:27Z

Karim Benzema has gone close to doubling Real Madrid's lead in El Clasico, but he was denied by a smart save from Ter Stegen. The Frenchman will believe he should have done better when given space to get a powerful volley in from 10 yards out. The Blancos still lead 1-0.
Karim Benzema Real Madrid Barcelona 2021-22
GOAL: Man Utd 0-2 Liverpool

2021-10-24T15:43:42Z

Jota doubles Reds' lead

A dream start for Liverpool at Old Trafford. Jota now gets in on the act as Manchester United fall to pieces. VAR does not let the Red Devils off the hook and they are two down. Alexander-Arnold drills over a low cross from the right and Jota slides home at the back post.

Diogo Jota Liverpool Manchester United 2021-22
Quick out the blocks

2021-10-24T15:41:23Z

GOAL: Man Utd 0-1 Liverpool

2021-10-24T15:35:28Z

Keita breaks the deadlock

Less than five minutes on the clock and Liverpool are in front. Salah is freed down the middle and he rolls the ball to his right and into the path of Keita. A composed finish from the midfielder, who has picked up a useful habit of finding the the target this season.

Naby Keita Liverpool Manchester United 2021-22
What say you, Jesse?

2021-10-24T15:33:42Z

Not sure what the Manchester United playmaker will make of this trade offer?!
Manchester United fans Jesse Lingard
Bodes well for Klopp

2021-10-24T15:20:28Z

The new Cavani?

2021-10-24T15:16:53Z

Free-scoring Victor Osimhen is quickly becoming a hero in Naples, with the Nigeria international winning a legion of fans.

He is following in some sizeable footsteps, but that challenge does not appear to faze the 22-year-old.

Nobody is saying he is going to become the next Diego Maradona at Napoli, but he could be on course to emulate the efforts of Edinson Cavanoi.

Goal casts an eye over a frontman looking to down Mourinho’s Roma later today.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli
Bad omen for Red Devils

2021-10-24T15:12:26Z

Spurs woe

2021-10-24T15:12:07Z

Man of the moment

2021-10-24T15:11:28Z

HT: Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid

2021-10-24T15:04:13Z

Blancos lead at the interval

Alaba's effort is the difference at half-time. Barcelona did have chances, but were unable to take them. They were then carved open in a stunning counter from the Blancos. Still all to play for in the second 45.

Real Madrid Barcelona 2021-22
WATCH: Alaba's fine strike in El Clasico

2021-10-24T15:01:27Z

Blancos star breaks the deadlock

Here is how David Alaba gave Real Madrid in the lead in their Clasico clash with Barcelona...

FT: Premier League scores

2021-10-24T14:53:10Z

Sunday’s action in the English top-flight

Brentford 1-2 Leicester

Maddison grabs the winner for the Foxes as they edge out the Bees in west London. Rodgers’ side are upwardly mobile once more.

West Ham 1-0 Tottenham

Antonio haunts Spurs once again as his solitary effort proves to the difference on derby day at the London Stadium.

GOAL: Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid

2021-10-24T14:49:01Z

Blancos break the deadlock

It is the visitors who strike first at Camp Nou, and David Alaba - in his first Clasico - is the man to make the breakthrough. A calm finish from the Austrian  as he drills across Ter Stegen and into the far corner. Not sure why he was so far forward, but a great strike.

David Alaba Real Madrid Barcelona 2021-22
Fox in the box

2021-10-24T14:44:42Z

Cagey at Camp Nou

2021-10-24T14:43:12Z

No goals as yet in El Clasico, with neither side wanting to leave themselves exposed at the back. Vinicius has looked lively again, though, and saw one penalty shout waved away following a VAR review. For Barca, Dest has fired over the top when presented with a sight of goal from 10 yards out.
Vinicius Real Madrid Barcelona 2021-22
WATCH: Antonio's goal and Matrix celebration

2021-10-24T14:38:30Z

Hammers star on target again

Here is how Michail Antonio put West Ham in front against Tottenham, before going on to celebrate in style...

GOAL: Brentford 1-2 Leicester

2021-10-24T14:36:40Z

The Foxes are back in front. Maddison restores their lead in the 73rd minute. Can the Bees hit back again?

James Maddison Leicester Brentford 2021-22
GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Tottenham

2021-10-24T14:31:22Z

The Hammers take the lead! Cresswell whips over a corner from the left and, after the ball gets a touch at the near post, Antonio is able to stick out a leg and bundle beyond Lloris. Game on!

Michail Antonio West Ham Tottenham 2021-22
Team news: Man Utd v Liverpool

2021-10-24T14:30:25Z

Line-ups at Old Trafford

GOAL: Brentford 1-1 Leicester

2021-10-24T14:25:08Z

Parity has also been restored by Brentford, with Jorgensen getting them back on terms against Leicester.

Mathias Jorgensen Brentford Leicester 2021-22
Still all square at the London Stadium

2021-10-24T14:24:41Z

West Ham and Tottenham continue to keep each other at arm’s length. There is plenty of passion on display from both teams, but no end product as yet. With so much attacking talent on show, you would expect a breakthrough to be made at some stage.

Lucas Moura Tottenham West Ham 2021-22
Quite a show!

2021-10-24T14:19:45Z

Midfield puzzle

2021-10-24T14:00:04Z

“If you would sign a midfielder, tell me a name. What do you want?”

Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnaldum over the summer, but Jurgen Klopp still has plenty of proven options at his disposal.

Have the Reds found the right formula in their engine room? Goal takes a look.

Naby Keita Liverpool
HT: Premier League scores

2021-10-24T13:48:11Z

Latest from the English top-flight

Brentford 0-1 Leicester

Tielemans’ effort in the 14th minute remains the difference, with the Foxes looking to lift themselves back into the top-half of the table. The Bees, meanwhile, are hoping to avoid a second successive 1-0 defeat.

West Ham 0-0 Tottenham

Little to choose between two capital rivals at the London Stadium. The Hammers have had their chances, with Soucek nodding one effort narrowly wide and Antonio curling off target, but Son and Kane have also gone close for Spurs and there remains all to play for.

Heung-min Son Tottenham West Ham 2021-22
Thinking outside the box...

2021-10-24T13:24:18Z

Stalemate so far

2021-10-24T13:22:51Z

Midway through the first half in West Ham’s derby date with Tottenham at the London Stadium and the game remains goalless. Both sides have had half chances, while Ndombele has seen a penalty shout waved away, but the scorers are yet to be troubled.

Said Benrahma Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg West Ham Tottenham 2021-22
GOAL: Brentford 0-1 Leicester

2021-10-24T13:14:59Z

Deadlock broken by the Foxes, with Youri Tielemans getting Brendan Rodgers' side off to the perfect start. Toney has had one effort disallowed for offside for the Bees, who now finds themselves in a hole on home soil.

Youri Tielemans Leicester Brentford 2021-22
A first in 56 years?

2021-10-24T13:13:57Z

Boy becomes a man

2021-10-24T12:50:04Z

From a laughing stock to the cream of the crop, from spiteful memes to making good on his Real Madrid dream.

Vinicius Junior has suffered a lot of criticism since arriving in the Spanish capital in 2018, but his start to this campaign has left his detractors clutching at straws.

The 21-year-old has become, along with striker Karim Benzema, the Blancos’ biggest threat.

Here, Goal takes a look at how a boy from Brazil became a man in Madrid.

1920x1080 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2021-22
Quite the spectacle at Camp Nou!

2021-10-24T12:38:08Z

Strap yourselves in!

2021-10-24T12:35:11Z

Today's order of play

2021-10-24T12:30:05Z

Sunday’s fixtures

We have got a London derby to get us going, with a heavyweight Premier League clash between two old adversaries coming hot on the heels of that. There is also El Clasico at Camp Nou, Jose Mourinho vs Luciano Spalletti, the Derby d’Italia and PSG’s galaxy of stars facing arch rivals.

Here is how today shapes up:

1400: Brentford vs Leicester

1400: West Ham vs Tottenham

1515: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

1545: Ajax vs PSV

1630: Man Utd vs Liverpool

1700: Roma vs Napoli

1945: Inter vs Juventus

1945: Marseille vs PSG

2000: Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad

(All times BST)

Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!

2021-10-24T12:30:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

If Saturday’s action whetted the appetite for a football feast across Europe, then Sunday is about to deliver the main course.

You cannot move for superstar performers and derby dates, with some of the biggest names on the planet taking to the field.

We have got Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Ajax, Inter, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all in action – just to name a few!

Ansu Fati Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Lionel Messi
