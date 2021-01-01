Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

Jurgen Klopp believes West Ham's opening goal in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium should not have counted, with Alisson blocked off before touching the ball into his own net.

The Reds boss has told Sky Sports: "Key moments today. The goals and some situations have to go another way.

"Let's talk about the game, the first they score is a foul on the goalkeeper, the arm goes into Alisson's arm so how can he catch it? That makes no sense.

"We scored the equaliser and fully controlled the game and they only went for the counter. Second half we did not play as clear but over the whole 90 minutes I wished we were more clinical finishers. They do well on the counter, they have quality and the second set-piece we concede.

"Aaron Cresswell's was a reckless challenge on Jordan Henderson, even when he touched the ball before so you have to control your body. Two situations which were influential but West Ham did not make the decisions and they won the game.

"What can Alisson do? That is why the goalie is protected. If a player goes up in the air with his arm, it is an important part of the body for the goalkeeper. People will say I am making excuses but I am calm. You need normal decisions from a referee and he did not do that."