Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid in action, Man City host Tottenham & more

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!

How good is it to have European football back, right? We've been served up some slam-dunk fixtures from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League over the last few days.

Now, it's back over to domestic competition to serve up the thrills and spills - and do we have a crackerjack lineup for you today.

Strap in, sit back - and get ready to soak it all in.