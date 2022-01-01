Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final, Real Madrid & Barcelona also feature

Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria

News from the Africa Cup of Nations that's certainly put the cat among the pigeons - defending champions Algeria are out!

Riyad Mahrez and company arrived at Cameroon 2021 - delayed from last year - looking to hold onto the crown they won three years ago at Egypt 2019.

But a draw with Sierra Leone and defeat to Equatorial Guinea left them on the outside looking in as they headed for their final Group E game - and their loss against the Ivory Coast has officially ended their run at the tournament.