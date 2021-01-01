Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Juventus, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Lacazette, Bruno Fernandes, Dybala
Getty composite

AC Milan team is in!

2021-04-18T09:58:35Z

AC Milan XI: G. Donnarumma, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic, Leao.

Genoa XI: Perin, Masiello, Radovanovic, Goldaniga, Cassata, Strootman, Badelj, Sajc, Ghiglione, Destro, Scamacca.

Game kicks off at 11:30am UK time.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-04-18T09:54:28Z

There's action from the Premier League, La Liga & more!

Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.

⚽️  11:30am - AC Milan vs Genoa

⚽️  12 noon - PSG vs Saint-Etienne

⚽️  1:30pm - Arsenal vs Fulham

⚽️  2pm - Atalanta vs Juventus

⚽️  3pm - Celtic vs Rangers

⚽️  3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Eibar

⚽️  4pm - Manchester United vs Burnley

⚽️  6:30pm - Leicester City vs Southampton

⚽️  7:45pm - Napoli vs Inter

⚽️  8pm - Getafe vs Real Madrid

All times BST

It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉

2021-04-18T09:48:46Z

Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨

Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and more! 💪