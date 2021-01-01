Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Juventus, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more all in action

AC Milan team is in!
AC Milan XI: G. Donnarumma, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic, Leao.
Genoa XI: Perin, Masiello, Radovanovic, Goldaniga, Cassata, Strootman, Badelj, Sajc, Ghiglione, Destro, Scamacca.
Game kicks off at 11:30am UK time.
At San Siro for our lunchtime appointment 🏟️#MilanGenoa #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/6c49FeeCiC— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
Which games are on today? 📅
There's action from the Premier League, La Liga & more!
Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.
⚽️ 11:30am - AC Milan vs Genoa
⚽️ 12 noon - PSG vs Saint-Etienne
⚽️ 1:30pm - Arsenal vs Fulham
⚽️ 2pm - Atalanta vs Juventus
⚽️ 3pm - Celtic vs Rangers
⚽️ 3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Eibar
⚽️ 4pm - Manchester United vs Burnley
⚽️ 6:30pm - Leicester City vs Southampton
⚽️ 7:45pm - Napoli vs Inter
⚽️ 8pm - Getafe vs Real Madrid
All times BST
It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉
Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨
Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and more! 💪