Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

Team News: Arsenal v Man City
Tomiyasu starts for hosts, Foden absent for visitors
Our first starting XI of 2022…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 1, 2022
🇯🇵 Tomiyasu returns
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 starts
🇧🇷 @gabimartinelli in attack #ARSMCI 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lzpk9JG7tY
📋 TEAM NEWS 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 1, 2022
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Kayky, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/zpVCBPxcsZ
Today's order of play
Typically, we'd provide you with a full list of where and when everything would shake down throughout the day, but given the relative lack of total fixtures, that seems a tad like overkill.
So, it is Manchester City who get today's action underway, with a trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (1230 GMT/0730 EST/0430 PST). Then, Tottenham make the relatively short trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford (1500 GMT/1000 EST/0700 PST) and then it all wraps up as West Ham square off with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. (1730 GMT/1230 EST/0930 PST).
We'll be here to bring you all the action as it comes in.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
Of course, it is a smaller than normal roster to ring in the new year, what with continental football still on its mid-season break and another English top-flight game curtailed by Covid 19.
But what's that riding over the hill to kick off 2022 in style? It's Premier League champions Manchester City, Europa League contenders West Ham and the heavyweight London quartet of Arsenal, Tottenham, Watford and Crystal Palace!
Sit yourselves down, folks - we're getting this World Cup year off with a bang.