Matchday LIVE: Arsenal face Villarreal while Man Utd take on Roma in Europa League semi-finals

Roma on top
Roma need goals and plenty of them, so it is no real surprise that they have started on the front foot.
A couple of quick goals and things could get interesting...
100 up for Mason
Having been named in tonight's starting XI, Mason Greenwood (19y & 217d) is set to become the youngest ever Englishman and third youngest player overall to reach 100 appearances for Manchester United.
Save by De Gea!
Roma have an early opportunity but David De Gea makes a wonderful point-blank save from Gianluca Mancini.
From the resulting corner, Henrikh Mkhitaryan heads into the side netting at the far post.
Bright start from Roma!
Muscle injury for Xhaka
Arsenal describing Xhaka's issue as a 'tight muscle'.
Kick-off!
Ozil speaks
Good ebening, Gunners! 😉 I hope my former teammates will turn this game around tonight - let's go! 💪🏼🔥🔥
Late change for Arsenal!
Arsenal have been forced into a late change - Granit Xhaka picked up an injury in the warm-up and has been replaced in the team by Kieran Tierney.
Arsenal fan protests
May 6, 2021
Can Ole end his semi-final curse?
Manchester United are looking to progress to their first major final in any competition under Ole Gunnar Solskjær; they have previously been knocked out of all four cup semi-finals under the Norwegian (2x League Cup, 1x FA Cup, 1x UEFA Europa League).
Solskjaer reveals Glazer apology
This will be Manchester United's first game since Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool was postponed after fans gained access to the Old Trafford pitch in protest at the club's owners the Glazers.
Solskjaer revealed he has had a personal apology from the Glazer family over the failed attempt to join a European Super League and while he backed the principle of fans having their voices heard through the right to protest, he condemned the violence which saw one police officer suffer facial injuries.
Read more from Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker.
Auba out for Arsenal redemption after season from hell
It is almost two years to the day since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal to the Europa League final.
The Gabon international has had plenty of huge moments for the Gunners since his move from Borussia Dortmund, but none more so than on May 9, 2019, when he silenced a raucous Mestalla in sensational fashion.
Now, two years on, Arsenal need their talisman to do it all over again...
Read more from Goal's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts here.
Reasons to be cheerful?
Arsenal have progressed from both of their last two European knockout ties where they lost the first leg (0-1 v BATE Borisov in February 2019 in the UEFA Europa League and 1-3 v Rennes in March 2019 in the same competition).
Warm welcome for Gunners
Arsenal arriving at the Emirates pic.twitter.com/KTpz8SeCZN— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 6, 2021
The RVP derby?
Looking forward to an exciting night in the #UEL 🔥
Hoping both my former teams @Arsenal and @ManUtd can make it another all-English final on the 26th.
Van de Beek starts for Red Devils
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a strong line-up despite his side's commanding lead, though Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson are given a breather.
David De Gea returns in goal, with Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani also handed starts.
Former Red Devils defender Chris Smalling is once again in the Roma side, as is ex-Chelsea winger Pedro.
The teams are IN for Roma 🆚 Man Utd

What's your prediction? 👇
What's your prediction? 👇#UEL pic.twitter.com/ksl2RQiywg
Auba back for Arsenal
First up, the teams - and the headline news for Arsenal is a start for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
He is one of two changes from last week's first leg in Spain, with Hector Bellerin also coming in at right-back. Calum Chambers drops to the bench while Dani Ceballos is suspended.
Villarreal also make two changes, with Mario Gaspar and former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin coming into the side. Etienne Capoue is suspended after his dismissal in the first leg, while Juan Foyth misses out with a hamstring injury.
📋 Here's our team to face Villarreal!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 6, 2021
🇬🇦 @Auba starts up front
🇪🇸 @HectorBellerin gets the nod
🏴 @KieranTierney1 makes the bench
#️⃣ #UEL
We go again!
It’s a full English in the Champions League final – will we see a repeat in the Europa League?
Another night of drama awaits…